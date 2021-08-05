Ascendum Solutions Recognized as Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators

CINCINNATI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, is among five companies recognized by Fast Company as outstanding U.S.-based Best Workplaces for Innovators. The Fast Company list celebrates companies that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business.

The Fast Company list celebrates companies that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored an initial list of 1,500 companies, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the prestigious honorees based outside the U.S.

"Our teams across three continents are extremely excited and honored by this recognition from Fast Company and Accenture," said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. "I am exceptionally fortunate and humbled to lead such passionate, creative, and talented individuals who believe in challenging the status quo to create boundary-pushing solutions for our clients and industry at large. Discovery is the fuel that drives innovation. I am proud to be part of a culturally-rich workplace where curiosity and creative ideas can thrive."

In 2020, the Cincinnati Business Courier named Ascendum a grand winner in their annual Best Places to Work in the Greater Cincinnati area. View the Ascendum Best Places to Work company profile. Between 2020 and 2021, Ascendum was awarded a series of honors for applications they created for their clients, including Gold and Silver Stevie Awards, Hermes Gold Creative Award, Gold Globee Award, Webby Award, and Fast Company Innovation by Design Award.

Over the past year, Ascendum launched a series of new digital products including Botsai, SafeReturn, SafeRaters, Scanily, and Magpie. These products were ideated and developed by Ascendum's Freedom to Innovate Program, that provides funding for internal development teams to create products that provide a service to the community, solve business challenges, or promotes collaborative fun.

Some recent programs Ascendum has implemented to nurture a more engaging and innovative work environment include:

Ascendum's Freedom to Innovate Program

Ascendum Ambassador Program

Ascendum Culture Club

Ascendum Charitable Action Committee

Innovation hackathons

Monthly lunch and learn sessions

Upskills training programs

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

Ascendum is growing and looking for more innovative people to join our family! Become part of our close knit team developing technology solutions in an environment where you can excel and thrive. View current career opportunities and apply online through the Ascendum careers page at: https://ascendum.com/careers.

About Ascendum Solutions

Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that enrich our clients' customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

From custom software development, design-led engineering, and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers, and data engineers act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.

Winner of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Greater Cincinnati, Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

