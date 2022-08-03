Ascendum Solutions Recognized in Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators List for Second Year

Leading business brand recognizes Cincinnati-based digital solutions firm for creating a work environment that cultivates innovation at all-levels of the organization.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was recognized in the 2022 Fast Company's 4th annual list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in the Enterprise Products and Services category. This is the second year in a row that Ascendum has received this recognition from the global media brand.

From custom software development, design-led engineering, and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum's creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients' digital transformation strategies.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

The annual list recognizes the very best of business—workplaces that encourage innovation at all levels. The award celebrates companies of all sizes that share a passion for giving employees the freedom to explore creative ideas that benefit their businesses and their communities.

"The entire Ascendum global team is extremely honored to receive this recognition for a second year," said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. "I am very proud of our talented employees. This honor is a testament to our dedication to building a culturally rich workplace that is inclusive, diverse, engaging, and where innovative ideas can thrive."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored more than 900 applications, and a panel of eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top companies.

To see Ascendum's recognition, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/90770113/best-workplaces-for-innovators-2022-6-enterprise-category-standouts

Individuals seeking job opportunities at Ascendum can view current job openings on the firm's Careers Page at: https://ascendum.com/careers.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Ascendum Solutions

Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that enrich our clients' customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.

Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 614.397.7490

SOURCE Ascendum Solutions