Ascendum Sponsors the 2019 Digital Transformation Conference Global Series Promoting Leading-Edge Software Development and Data Engineering Capabilities

CINCINNATI, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a cutting-edge global digital transformation firm, is a presenting sponsor of the Digital Transformation Conference Global Series at the Hyatt Regency in Boston on March 28, 2019. Ascendum representatives will spotlight the firm's next-generation digital technology projects and discuss ideas that will help enterprise leaders accelerate technology innovations at their organizations.

Digital Transformation is reinventing organizations through the use of digital technology. The pace of change in recent years has been enormously significant with businesses fast-tracking their digital capabilities at an astonishing rate. With this rapid transformation comes the need to properly harness digital technologies and put them into effective use.

The Digital Transformation Conference Global Series brings together leaders spearheading digital initiatives in their organizations to offer insights into their digital transformations. The event presents new ideas, case studies and best practices to help technology leaders navigate digital innovation.



"The Digital Transformation Conference Global Series features some of the brightest digital business leaders advancing enterprise transformation both internally and externally, sharing insights through keynotes, fireside chats, panel discussions and hands on sessions," said Chris Towers, Roar Media Founder and Head of Events. "We are excited to have Ascendum as a sponsor this year to engage with the group and share some of the outstanding digital transformation projects they are developing for their global clients."

About Ascendum Solutions

Engineering the art of the possible, Ascendum is a global information technology (IT) solutions company that delivers innovative technology-inspired solutions to business-driven challenges. Ascendum Digital's hands-on team ideates, creates, develops, implements and evolves our clients' customer and employee experiences. The firm employs experiential design and design thinking to deliver end-to-end digital solutions, custom built for current infrastructures, and expanding on continuing digitization and transformation possibilities. Ascendum's talented team of technology strategists, designers, developers and data engineers accelerate enterprise digital innovations to align brands with stakeholder needs to exceed business goals.

Ascendum is MBE certified, ranked the 6th largest IT Consulting Firm 2018 in Cincinnati by the Business Courier, and part of the Vora Ventures portfolio of companies. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Head of Marketing

Email: 211540@email4pr.com

Phone: 513.619.8802

