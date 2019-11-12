Ascendum to Showcase Innovative Digital Transformation Solutions at the comSpark Central Ohio Tech Power Player Solutions & Awards Summit

CINCINNATI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a cutting-edge global digital transformation firm, is sponsoring the 2019 comSpark Central Ohio Tech Power Player Solutions & Awards Summit at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel on November 12, 2019 to showcase the company's digital transformation solutions for some of the largest global brands. The Ascendum Digital Team will discuss how they employ design thinking and experiential engineering to accelerate next-generation digital projects that transform business operations.

"Ascendum's talented global team is dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that enrich our clients' business operations and customer experiences from the inside out," said Uday Kumar, Ascendum VP of Digital. "We look forward to attending the summit to learn from forward-thinking IT leaders, as well as explore and celebrate the exceptional technology innovations that are taking place in Ohio."

ComSpark's Tech Power Players Summit attracts a diverse group of CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other senior-level IT executives to recognize innovations in technology and outstanding leadership in the region. The event features top-quality tech programming, interactive demonstrations and educational sessions designed to inspire passion for innovation and technology. The comSpark Tech Power Player Award is given to senior-level IT executives and promotes their leadership in both public and privately-held companies, as well as leading non-profits and government institutions.

About Ascendum Solutions

Ascendum is a global information technology (IT) solutions company that accelerates innovative technology-inspired solutions to business-driven challenges. Ascendum Digital's hands-on teams ideate, create, develop, implement and evolve our clients' customer and employee experiences. The firm employs experiential design and design thinking to deliver end-to-end digital solutions, custom built for current infrastructures, and expanding on continuing digitization and transformation possibilities from the inside out. Ascendum's talented team of technology strategists, designers, developers and data engineers help create omnichannel experiences that align brands with employee and customer needs.

Ascendum is MBE certified and is a portfolio company of Vora Ventures. Ascendum has more than 1,600 employees worldwide with sales and support offices in the U.S. and India. For more information, visit https://www.Ascendum.com.

