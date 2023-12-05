Ascensia Diabetes Care takes part in MedTech Europe's 'Connecting the Dots' Film Series, with a film on Eversense® CGM

News provided by

Ascensia Diabetes Care

05 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Connecting the Dots is an exciting new film series showcasing the pivotal role of medical technologies in improving the healthcare landscape

Parsippany, N.J.  , Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, announces its participation in a new film series featuring the story of patient advocate and Eversense® user Troy Ita. Presented by MedTech Europe and including a film produced for the organization by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, the branded content studio of BBC Studios, the 'Connecting the Dots' series brings into focus the evolution of medical technologies, celebrating both cutting-edge innovations and enduring healthcare solutions that empower people. The series is available on www.medtechconnectingthedots.com.

Continue Reading
Ascensia Diabetes Care takes part in MedTech Europe’s ‘Connecting the Dots’ Film Series, with a film on Eversense® CGM
Ascensia Diabetes Care takes part in MedTech Europe’s ‘Connecting the Dots’ Film Series, with a film on Eversense® CGM

The series is a collection of short films selected by MedTech Europe to explore innovations in medical technology that are helping to form the future of healthcare and guide a path towards a healthier future for the global population. One of twenty films included in the series, Ascensia's mini-documentary style video focuses on Troy's journey with diabetes and how the evolution in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology has supported him to live a fuller, less interrupted life. In particular, the film highlights the transformation that Eversense, the only long-term CGM system, can deliver to people with diabetes, through the lens of Troy and his endocrinologist Dr. Rakesh Patel.*

"When Troy first came in to be treated, we used a regular glucometer before progressing onto a short-term continuous glucose monitoring system," Dr. Rakesh Patel said in the film series. "He had some grievances with the short-term sensors – mainly because they tend to fall off regularly and come with the burden of replacing the sensor every 10 to 14 days."

In the film, Troy said, "I'm constantly on the road driving for my job, so managing my diabetes has become a juggling act. When the long-term continuous glucose monitor came out, it was a game changer for me."

"We are very proud to bring the benefits of long-term CGM system to people with diabetes and are always humbled by the impact it can have on people's lives," said Elaine Anderson, VP of Global CGM and Commercial Operations, Ascensia Diabetes Care. "There is currently a lot to get excited about in the world of medical technology and we'd like to thank MedTech Europe for highlighting so many interesting perspectives in this film series."

Designed by Senseonics and brought to patients by Ascensia, the Eversense E3 CGM System is the longest lasting CGM available with a sensor wear duration of up to 6 months. Potential Eversense E3 users can go to www.eversensecgm.com to learn more. Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who are interested in offering the Eversense E3 CGM System can sign up at www.bit.ly/eversense-become-provider. Alternatively, contact 1-844-SENSE4U (1-844-736-7348) to learn more about the first and only long-term implantable CGM system. For important safety information, see www.ascensiadiabetes.com/eversense/safety-info/.

Ascensia Diabetes Care, the maker of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems, is a PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523) company.

Notes:
For U.S. Residents Only
*Troy and Dr. Patel were paid for their participation in this film

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293041/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care.jpg 
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ascensia Diabetes Care

Also from this source

Ascensia Diabetes Care and Senseonics Announce 'The CGM for Real Life' Campaign to Raise Awareness of How Long-Term Eversense E3 Empowers People with Diabetes

Ascensia Diabetes Care and Senseonics Announce 'The CGM for Real Life' Campaign to Raise Awareness of How Long-Term Eversense E3 Empowers People with Diabetes

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on...
ASCENSIA ANNOUNCES ART AND PHOTO COMPETITION FOR WORLD DIABETES DAY 2023

ASCENSIA ANNOUNCES ART AND PHOTO COMPETITION FOR WORLD DIABETES DAY 2023

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, owner of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) System portfolio and exclusive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.