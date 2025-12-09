Ascension Seton Announces Grand Opening of the Sistine Chapel Experience

Full-scale digital recreation of Michelangelo's masterpiece debuting in Austin December 9th

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Presenting Sponsor Ascension Seton is thrilled to announce the premier and grand opening of The Sistine Chapel Experience, a digital recreation of one of the world's most extraordinary cultural treasures, on December 9. Spanning nearly 25,000 square feet, the experience transforms a former retail center at Barton Creek Square Mall into the immersive Sistine Chapel Experience, powered by more than 50 state-of-the-art laser projectors, where moving light and projection transform every brushstroke in dazzling resolution. The chapel exhibit is a full-size replica of the actual Sistine Chapel, with the ceiling lowered from 68 feet to 18 feet, allowing visitors to stand just feet from the artwork as Michelangelo did while painting the frescoes – an encounter impossible even inside the Vatican itself.

Visitors immerse themselves in the grand-opening of the Sistine Chapel Experience in Austin - a walk-through of Michelangelo’s masterpieces in dazzling 360° projection.

The Sistine Chapel Experience is a collaboration between the Vatican Museums, Scripta Maneant, and Sistine Chapel Exhibits, LLC, a team of Texas-based founders working in partnership with Italy's leading art publishers. The Sistine Chapel Experience allows visitors in Austin to step inside a dynamic, cinematic recreation of Michelangelo's iconic frescoes – The Creation of Adam, The Last Judgment, and sixteen biblical scenes – alongside the works of Botticelli, Perugino, Ghirlandaio, Pinturicchio, Rosselli, and Signorelli.

"We're tremendously excited to bring this one-of-a-kind experience from Vatican City to America, and to open in Austin, Texas, just before Christmas," said Penn Parrish. "Prior to entering the chapel area, guests experience exquisite reproductions of key frescoes in our gallery and view an immersive and educational cinematic prelude that tells the fascinating history of the chapel. You'll be introduced to painters who created the frescoes and learn some of the details and characters added to tell stories from the Book of Genesis and the life of Jesus Christ from his baptism to his crucifixion and ascension into Heaven. Inside the chapel, guests are free to speak and take photos, both of which are prohibited in the actual Sistine Chapel. It is an experience unlike any other."

"As the Presenting Sponsor, Ascension Seton is honored to help bring this uplifting experience to our community and look forward to sharing the Sistine Chapel Experience with as many as possible," said Chad Raith, Chief Mission Integration Officer for Ascension Seton. "By making the transcendent beauty of one of the world's sacred spaces accessible without international travel, this exhibit offers our community an opportunity to experience the powerful art that has inspired people for centuries. It is a technical masterpiece that makes the technology invisible and brings the art to life while allowing visitors to appreciate its depth and meaning up close."

The Sistine Chapel ceiling is a dramatic retelling of the beginning of the world and humanity according to Genesis, surrounded by prophets, sibyls, ancestors of Christ, and powerful figures, all painted in vivid color and astonishing perspective by Michelangelo. Using more than 4 million images and 270,000 ultra-high-definition reproductions, the exhibit took over 65 days of photographic work to create, transforming the Renaissance artists' visions into a moving, immersive encounter that merges digital storytelling with centuries-old genius.

Visitors will move through three galleries that chronicle the artistic process, culminating in a cinematic environment that reveals hidden details invisible to the naked eye -- even for those who've visited Rome. They will also enjoy a cinematic prelude to the exhibit created by Hollywood legends and partners Gary Lucchesi (Million Dollar Baby, Primal Fear and Underworld) and James Younger (Through the Wormhole and The Story of God with Morgan Freeman).

In addition to the chapel recreation, visitors will encounter an authentic reproduction of a Gutenberg Bible and a full-scale replica of Michelangelo's Pietà, crafted with advanced sculptural materials faithful to the original, uniting two of the most sacred and historic works of human civilization under one roof.

Exhibition Details

Dates: Opened December 5, 2025

Location: Barton Creek Square Mall, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746

Hours: Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. (last entry 7 p.m.)

Tickets: sistineexperience.com

Duration: 45–90 minutes

Accessibility: Fully ADA compliant; all ages welcome

City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has proclaimed December 10th, 2025 as Sistine Chapel Experience Day

About The Sistine Chapel Experience: The Sistine Chapel Experience is a collaboration between the Vatican Museums, Scripta Maneant, and Sistine Chapel Exhibits, LLC – a team of Texas-based founders working in partnership with Italy's leading art publishers. The project merges cultural preservation with immersive technology, bringing Michelangelo's world to modern audiences and positioning Texas as a global leader in experiential storytelling.

