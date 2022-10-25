Ascension Seton Austin Marathon Offers Official Sponsorship Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon and 5k, is seeking official sponsorships with companies wanting to associate themselves with one of the sport's top events in the #1 city in America. The 2022 Austin Marathon had an estimated combined total of 125,000 participants, volunteers, and race-day spectators, an economic impact of $48.5 million for the City of Austin, and online impressions that soared into the millions. Official sponsorships with the Austin Marathon are ideal for companies looking to increase their brand recognition and strengthen their brand loyalty within the local and global health and fitness community. The Austin Marathon is owned and produced by High Five Events.

"The Austin Marathon has become one of Austin's premier events due to their economic impact, global footprint, and ability to showcase Austin as the amazing city that it is," said Austin Sports Commission's Drew Hays. "Their continued growth in 2022 and trajectory for 2023 demonstrates the opportunity businesses have to increase their brand recognition in Austin and within the global endurance community."

Official sponsors can utilize corporate social responsibility benefits like large-scale volunteer opportunities, increased employee health and wellness through event participation, and enhanced community engagement both pre-race and race weekend.

Official sponsors of the Austin Marathon can benefit from being associated with

A world-class sporting event

Thousands of runners, spectators and volunteers from all 50 states and 38 countries

FloTrack's world-class live broadcast of the Austin Marathon with millions of views

Raising more than $1 million for nonprofits in 2022

for nonprofits in 2022 An exciting Elite Athlete Program focused on showcasing the sport's top athletes

The support of the Austin Sports Commission

Austin, Texas - The Live Music Capital of the World

- The Live Music Capital of the World A 3-block-long finish line festival complete with beer garden, recovery tent, live music, and more

"The Austin Marathon's growth and community support have increased along with the uptick in sponsorship involvement," said Jack Murray, co-owner of High Five Events. "Brands utilize this opportunity to engage with their audience and align with a world-class event whose reach expands beyond race day."

The 31st annual Austin Marathon will take place on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Earlier this year, Austin's premier running event featured more than 17,000 participants from all 50 states and 38 countries. Sponsorship and partnership inquiries can be sent directly to Megan Frausto at [email protected].

About the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon®: The Austin Marathon, Half Marathon and 5k will celebrate its 31st year running in Austin, Texas on Feb. 19, 2023. Austin's flagship running event annually attracts runners from all 50 states and 30+ countries around the world. With start and finish locations just a few blocks apart, and within walking distance of many downtown hotels and restaurants, the Austin Marathon is the perfect running weekend destination. The event is owned and produced by High Five Events, one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States.

