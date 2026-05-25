Ascension to Publish Special Edition of Pope Leo XIV's First Encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas

Ascension's edition features a foreword by Arthur C. Brooks and an afterword Fr. Mike Schmitz.

EXTON, Pa., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Vatican's release of Pope Leo XIV's first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, Ascension announced it will publish a special edition of the Holy Father's landmark teaching on safeguarding the human person in the age of artificial intelligence.

Magnificent Humanity written by Pope Leo XIV Dr. Arthur C. Brooks and Fr. Mike Schmitz

Featuring a foreword by Harvard professor and New York Times bestselling author Arthur C. Brooks, and an afterword by renowned Catholic speaker and chart-topping The Bible in a Year podcast host Fr. Mike Schmitz, Ascension's edition includes the full text of the encyclical and invites readers to respond to Pope Leo XIV's call to protect human dignity amid one of the most consequential technological revolutions of our time. Learn more at www.AscensionPress.com/AI.

"Pope Leo XIV's first encyclical arrives at a defining moment when AI is forcing us to ask not only what technology can do, but what it means to remain fully human," says Jonathan Strate, President and CEO of Ascension. "Ascension is honored to help amplify this urgent call from our Holy Father to weigh every decision we make about AI in light of the human person."

Signed May 15, 2026, Magnifica Humanitas marks the 135th anniversary of Pope Leo XIII's Rerum Novarum, the foundational encyclical addressing moral questions raised by the Industrial Revolution. Pope Leo XIV's encyclical draws a parallel to today's technological age, addressing AI through the lens of human dignity, Catholic social teaching, and the Church's mission to defend the person in every age.

"Artificial intelligence is changing how we live and work with astonishing speed," says Brooks. "Magnifica Humanitas reminds us that the future will be truly human only if it is guided by love and ordered towards love."

"The question of AI isn't just a societal question about the forces 'out there', it's a deeply personal question for you and for me," reflects Fr. Mike Schmitz. "Our Holy Father is inviting us to examine our hearts and ask ourselves, 'Is the way I use AI helping me become a saint at the service of others, or is it making it harder for me to become who God wants me to be?'"

Ascension's edition of Magnifica Humanitas will be available for preorder Friday, May 29, 2026 at www.AscensionPress.com/AI.

About Arthur C. Brooks, Ph.D.

Arthur C. Brooks, Ph.D., is a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, where he teaches courses on leadership and happiness. As of July 1, he will join the faculty at Vanderbilt University as Professor of Medicine, Health and Society. He is a columnist at The Free Press and a contributor to CBS News. He is also a New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and commentator whose work explores human flourishing, happiness, and the moral foundations of a meaningful life. See full author biography at www.ArthurBrooks.com.

About Fr. Mike Schmitz

Fr. Mike Schmitz is the chaplain of the Newman Center at University of Minnesota, Duluth, as well as an author, speaker, and host whose work has helped millions encounter the Bible and the Catholic faith in transformative ways. He is the host of The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz), which recently passed one billion downloads, and The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz). Fr. Mike Schmitz is widely known for his pastoral clarity, warmth, and ability to speak to the questions of Catholics and non-Catholics alike. See full author biography at his local ministry website, www.BulldogCatholic.org.

About Ascension

Ascension is a multimedia network and the leader in Catholic faith formation and digital content. For over 25 years, Ascension has helped nurture the faith of over 20 million Catholics through award-winning books, the chart-topping The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) podcast, more than 50 unique faith formation programs, and the Ascension Presents YouTube channel and Ascension app.

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SOURCE Ascension Press