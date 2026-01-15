Industry Veteran Returns to Ascensus to Lead ABLE Solutions Strategy Amid Market Expansion Driven by SECURE 2.0

DRESHER, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus announced the appointment of Rob Percival as Head of ABLE Solutions. In this role, Percival will lead the strategy and execution for the company's ABLE business, reporting to Peg Creonte, president of Government Savings. He brings more than 25 years of financial services experience to the position, including a decade spent at Ascensus.

Percival will collaborate with product, relationship management, operations, and business development teams to drive a consolidated strategy that supports client objectives. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the ABLE market, which is expected to expand following the "Age of Onset" provision from the SECURE 2.0 legislation.

Ascensus administers ABLE plans across 22 states and the District of Columbia.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rob back to the Ascensus team," said Creonte. "His deep industry expertise and proven track record in driving results make him the ideal leader to guide our ABLE business through this period of growth and transformation. With Rob at the helm, we will continue to innovate ABLE program design and expand capabilities that make ABLE accounts more accessible and more impactful for the investors who benefit from them."

Percival rejoins Ascensus from Orion, where he served as senior vice president of strategic relationships. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Stonehill College.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the leading independent technology and service platform powering savings plans across America, providing products and expertise that help more than 16 million people save for a better today and tomorrow. Ascensus has more than $919 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,000 associates as of September 30, 2025.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate-and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services. Sitting at the intersection between savers, program sponsors, investment managers and financial advisors, our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

For more information, visit ascensus.com.

SOURCE Ascensus