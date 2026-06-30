Ascensus Expands SIMPLE IRA Offering to Support Roth Contributions

Ascensus among the first to offer Roth contributions for new

SIMPLE IRA plans

DRESHER, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus, the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem, announced that it now supports Roth contributions for all new SIMPLE IRA plans, expanding the tax-advantaged savings options available to small business employers and their employees. The enhancement reflects changes introduced under the SECURE 2.0 Act and positions Ascensus among the first providers to bring a Roth SIMPLE IRA capability to market.

Effective immediately, employers establishing a new SIMPLE IRA plan through Ascensus can elect to offer employees the option to make salary deferrals on either a traditional pre-tax or Roth after-tax basis. Employer matching and nonelective contributions will remain pre-tax and tax deductible, even when employees elect Roth deferrals.

"This enhancement is about providing choice, giving small business employees more flexibility to align their savings with their financial goals while keeping plans simple and accessible for employers," said Mary Torgerson, Head of Small Business Retirement at Ascensus. "SIMPLE IRAs have long been a vital retirement solution for small businesses, and adding Roth capability reflects both regulatory progress and growing client demand. We're proud to be among the first to bring this capability to market and extend more advanced features to a segment that has historically had more limited options."

The new Roth feature gives participants greater choice in how they save for retirement, including the ability to pay taxes at the time contributions are made and potentially take qualified withdrawals tax-free in retirement. It also allows savers to diversify across multiple tax treatments as they build long-term retirement assets.

For employers, the enhancement adds flexibility to their benefits offering without changing their contribution approach or adding significant complexity to plan design.

The launch also underscores Ascensus' continued investment in modernizing retirement plan solutions for the small business market and helping advisors and employers respond to evolving participant needs and regulatory changes.

Existing SIMPLE IRA plans serviced by Ascensus will be able to add the Roth contribution option beginning in fall 2026, with an effective date of January 1, 2027.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the engine at the center of America's savings ecosystem. The company makes saving easier by bringing together intuitive technology, AI, and high-touch service that supports better financial outcomes for savers, small- to mid-sized businesses, state governments, and leading financial institutions. Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, as well as fiduciary and total rewards services. The company supports over 16 million savers, oversees $913+ billion dollars in assets under administration, and employs more than 5,000 associates as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

CONTACT:

Greg Winter

SVP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascensus