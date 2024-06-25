Ascensus Names Emily Pachuta New Chief Marketing Officer

DRESHER, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus has named financial services marketing leader Emily Pachuta as its new Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for the firm's digital, marketing and analytics capabilities.

Pachuta reports to Ascensus President Nick Good and joins the company's executive leadership team. She began her new role on June 17 and is based in the company's Dresher headquarters.

"Emily Pachuta is a highly experienced leader in our industry with a track record of bringing together digital, marketing, and analytics capabilities to drive business growth and improve client outcomes," said Good. "She understands the importance of fostering emotional connections with a brand and delivering increasingly positive experiences for the clients we serve. We are delighted to welcome her to our leadership team."

Pachuta brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership expertise from across the financial services industry, most recently serving as Chief Marketing & Analytics Officer, Americas for Invesco. Her nearly six-year tenure there led to industry-leading brand, digital, analytics and distribution technology capabilities.

Previously, she served as Managing Director, U.S. Retail & iShares Marketing for BlackRock and as head of Client Marketing & Investor Insights as a member of UBS' Wealth Management Americas business. Prior to joining UBS, Pachuta led Lincoln Financial Group's centralized Strategic & Product Marketing organization.

She began her professional career with the Merrill Lynch Global Private Client business, serving in several roles overseeing integrated marketing, public relations, and creative services.

Pachuta succeeds Carl Negin, who led marketing at Ascensus since 2018 and recently shared his plans to leave the company to spend time with his family as he pursues other opportunities.

Pachuta earned her undergraduate degree in Philosophy from Yale University and her Master of Fine Arts degree from New York University.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 14 million people save for a better future.

The company is a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $808 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,500 associates as of March 31, 2024.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

