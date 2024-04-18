Ascensus Names Mary Torgerson to Lead Small Business Retirement Segment

DRESHER, Pa., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus announced today that Mary Torgerson, a 20-year leader in financial services, will join the company as its new head of Small Business Retirement on April 29.

Torgerson will report to Ascensus President Nick Good and join the Ascensus Retirement line of business leadership team. The Small Business Retirement segment serves sponsors and employers seeking savings solutions for businesses with smaller employee populations and supports Ascensus' existing CoPilot business, Individual 401(k), Multi-SEP, SIMPLE IRA, and similar plans.

"Mary Torgerson is a proven leader with a strong track record driving revenue growth, product, and business development," said Good. "She has an enviable track record of success and deep understanding of small business clients' needs. Mary is a tremendous addition to the business and to our leadership team."

Good added, "Mary arrives at a very opportune time, given news of our exciting acquisition of the Vanguard business serving Individual 401(k), Multi-SEP, and SIMPLE IRA plans. Like our own CoPilot bundled retirement solutions, these plans are at the heart of the small business retirement segment, and the acquisition dramatically enhances both our market share and momentum in this vital space."

Torgerson brings more than two decades of experience in financial services to her new role, including 16 years with Ubiquity Retirement + Savings, the San Francisco-based provider of 401(k) solutions for small businesses. She held leadership roles spanning Ubiquity's product, business development, and operations teams, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer. Beginning her professional career in business development, Torgerson led national software business development for Execupay, which provides payroll and HR solutions for small to medium-sized businesses.

She earned her bachelor's degree in marketing and business administration from Lakeland College in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help millions of people save for a better future.

The company is a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Its platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of its partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $760 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,400 associates as of December 31, 2023.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

