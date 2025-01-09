Ascent Achieves Rapid Growth in 2024

With an expanding client base, partnerships, and doubling of headcount, rising fintech star concludes 2024 well positioned for progress in the year ahead.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Platform , the leader in digital experience solutions for financial institutions, achieved extraordinary success in its first year of operation, with rapid expansion of the company on all fronts.

Ascent began 2024 by exiting stealth development and announcing its first strategic partnership with MSU Federal Credit Union to transform business and commercial lending for credit unions. Shortly afterwards, Ascent closed $5.3 million in venture funding in a round led by Foundation Capital , TruStage , Alloy Labs , and Reseda Group . This funding fueled platform development and expansion of use case support to include any-and-all product applications and servicing forms used by financial institutions.

Ascent doubled its headcount during the year, growing both US staff and product development and engineering teams operating in Scotland. Ascent grew its advisory board to include legendary fintech expert Bryan Clagett , mortgage industry leader Robert Davis , credit union keystone Kirk Kordeleski , and digital transformation thought leader Kevin Porter . Ascent also expanded strategic alliances, including partnership agreements with the Cooperative Credit Union Association , Finalytics , Nook , and Digifi .

Ascent continued to gain industry recognition with acceptance and participation in Project Fintech's National Accelerator and MSUFCU's Conquer Finance & Insurance Accelerator , and a finalist selection for Fintech Futures "Customer Journey and Experience" award. These programs supported Ascent's product development and offered numerous opportunities to connect further with strategic partners and clients.

Finally, the first season of Ascent's Counting Change podcast wrapped with 25 episodes. Ascent launched Counting Change in February, with CEO Arjun Sahgal and UX designer Rachel Reid as hosts. Industry leaders like Ben Maxim , Jason Henrichs , Alice Stevens , DJ Seeterlin , and Greg Mitchell have appeared on the show, lending their insights into the current world of community finance and technology. Season 2 of Counting Change kicked off this week with CSI's Tara Schultz discussing the future of fintech partnerships.

"It was an amazing year for Ascent as we formally entered the market, bringing the tools that banks and credit unions need to take experience and engagement to the next level," said Sahgal. "We are grateful to our team, partners and especially our early clients for having faith in us to deliver on this vision, and we have big plans to take it even further in 2025."

Ascent is the next-generation platform that provides financial institutions with the ability to streamline any and all product applications and forms without disrupting existing systems and processes. Ascent replaces the patchwork of full-stack product applications, static web forms, and PDFs with intelligent applications and forms featuring prefilled data, optional pre-screening rules and logic, and collaborative document collection. Most importantly, the platform learns from every interaction and uses those learnings to make subsequent experiences more contextual, with fewer questions for the customer and less work for the banker. Using Ascent's no-code builder, institutions can rapidly configure and deploy beautiful bespoke applications and forms at their own pace.

