Ascent Aerospace - Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Ascent is among the 23 suppliers, representing the top two percent of LMCO's 1,400 suppliers, who achieved at least 98% quality and 98% delivery in 2017. According to a representative from Lockheed Martin, "Your partnership and commitment to on time delivery and quality products ensures our ability to offer safety and security across the globe. You play a critical role in delivering capabilities to the men and women in uniform, ensuring they can execute their missions and come home safe."

During a May 17 award ceremony in Macomb, Lockheed Martin SCM Category Management Director Vince Feck, flanked by Matthew Threet and Aubry Roe, praised the large team at Global Tooling Systems that worked together to achieve this honor. On behalf of LMCO, Feck presented the team with a banner, which was accepted by Ascent employees Ken Flint, Ferdinand Pjetrushi, Kevin Franz, George Murray, Tom Sutton, and Phil Fisher. The representatives from Lockheed Martin were joined by delegates from Macomb County, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Automation Alley, and the Macomb Regional Procurement Technical Assistance Centers for a factory tour.

The tour concluded at a flexible wing holding fixture, which has just completed manufacture and is slated to serve on the Lockheed Martin's F-35 assembly line in Fort Worth, Texas. The flexible fixture accepts multiple wing and center body scenarios to accomplish both wing assembly and wing-to-body joining. The multi-function, flexible nature of the fixture will help LMCO to increase throughput and maximize utilization of capital equipment, to economically support rate increases for the program.

Across Michigan, Ascent Aerospace employs more than 600 aerospace professionals and operates almost one-half million square feet of production facilities. The company provides intelligent production tooling and automated fastening systems along with integration and engineering services to deliver turnkey assembly lines for aircraft. Ascent works with OEM, Tier 1 and Tier 2 airframers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, general aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Visit www.lockheedmartin.com for more information.

