Ascent Aerospace - Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

"Excellence is not an exception; it's a prevailing attitude," said Janet Duffy, Aeronautics vice president for Supply Chain Management, quoting Collin Powell. "Our success in supporting our customers' needs is highly dependent on the stellar performance of our suppliers. The top two percent of Elite Suppliers represent the standard of excellence of A&D performance in 2017, enabling us to deliver innovative, affordable and agile supply chain solutions that exceed customer expectations."

Ascent Aerospace will host representatives from Lockheed Martin at their Macomb campus in Michigan on May 17, for an awards ceremony recognizing the large team at Global Tooling Systems that worked together to achieve this honor. Following the presentation of the award, there will be a facility tour of Ascent's campus, including the company's new demonstration cell, which features a new, state-of-the-art robotic fastening system for automated assembly of aircrafts.

Across Michigan, Ascent Aerospace employs more than 600 aerospace professionals and operates almost one-half million square feet of production facilities. The company provides intelligent production tooling and automated fastening systems along with integration and engineering services to deliver turnkey assembly lines for aircraft. Ascent works with OEM, Tier 1 and Tier 2 airframers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, general aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

