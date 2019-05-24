Ascent Aerospace to be Present at the Paris Air Show

MACOMB, Mich., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, will be present at the International Paris Air Show happening from June 17-23, 2019. Since its launch in 1909, the show has constantly grown, and remains the largest aerospace event in the world.

At the show, Ascent will join the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Automation Alley in the USA Pavilion in Hall 3, Stand E128, to support its trade mission to connect with aerospace and defense professionals from around the globe. As a proud Michigan-based company, Ascent Aerospace is recognized for its involvement by Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and is committed to the growth and development of the aerospace manufacturing industry, locally and globally.

Ascent will also have a booth in the French Pavilion, Pavillon collectif Occitanie, located in Hall 4, Stand BC127. Both booth areas will highlight Ascent's industry leading assembly and composite tooling as well as its automation portfolio and integration expertise.

Be sure to visit Ascent Aerospace in Hall 3 E128 and Hall 4 BC127 at the 2019 Paris Air Show.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace and defense industry. As the industry's largest tooling group, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost effective solution. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact

Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager

Marisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com

Tel: +1-586-464-4122

Mobile: +1-586-817-9996

www.ascentaerospace.com

SOURCE Ascent Aerospace

