Ascent Aerospace to be Present at the Paris Air Show

MACOMB, Mich., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, will be present at the International Paris Air Show happening from June 19-25, 2023.

The 54th edition of the show will take place at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions and will bring together the global key players of the aerospace industry from over 185 countries. Over 300,000 visitors are expected at this years' event.

Visit Ascent Aerospace in Hall 4, Booth G139.
Ascent Aerospace along with the companies' European division, Ascent Integration, will have a booth in the French Pavilion, Pavillon collectif Occitanie, located in Hall 4, Stand G139.  Ascent continues to support its aerospace, space, and defense customers by providing industry leading facility, assembly, and composite tooling products as well as automation solutions and integration services.

Be sure to visit Ascent Aerospace in Hall 4, Stand G139 at the 2023 Paris Air Show.
https://www.siae.fr/en/ 

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace and defense industry. As the industry's largest tooling group, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace.  As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost-effective solution. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact
Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager
[email protected] 
Tel: +1-586-464-4122 
Mobile: +1-586-817-9996
www.ascentaerospace.com

SOURCE Ascent Aerospace

