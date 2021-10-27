Ascent Aerospace to Exhibit at SME AeroDef 2021

Ascent will be showcasing a 3D printed trim fixture in booth 533. This fixture was printed using a Thermwood large format additive manufacturing machine, which is located at Ascent's Santa Ana, CA facility. The tool has an integrated vacuum system with cutter grooves and seals to ensure, when used, the part is held to the tool so it can be accurately trimmed and machined.

In addition to exhibiting, Ascent will be the sponsor of the Additive Manufacturing and Composite conference tracks. Sean Henson, Global Product Manager for Composites and Additive Manufacturing at Ascent, will also be speaking about the use of additive manufacturing in the tooling sector and how aerospace companies are continuing to innovate their solutions using composite materials.

To learn more about what challenges Ascent Aerospace has conquered in the aerospace and defense industry, visit booth 533 at AeroDef 2021.

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of turnkey production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries. Our unique offering consists of a variety of products and solutions to resolve challenging aerostructure assembly requirements, from wing components and fuselage structures to final assembly lines. As the industry's largest tooling and automation group, Ascent produces a full suite of composite tooling, including layup molds, mandrels, bond tools, and trim and drill fixtures, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. In addition, Ascent offers automated, high-precision drilling and fastening systems, having installed more than 2,200 systems globally. As an assembly line integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process design and engineering through build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost effective solution. This strategy has allowed Ascent Aerospace to develop long-term, strategic alliances with the world's foremost manufacturers in the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, space launch and satellite industries. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

