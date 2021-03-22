Ascent AeroSystems and Dynetics Announce New Orders and Expanded Commitment to Support Defense Market

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems today announced that it has received a follow-on order for its ground-breaking Spirit unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and signed an agreement to expand existing business and technical cooperation with Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos.

With significantly more payload capacity than other systems in its class, Spirit payload modules can be mounted on both the top and bottom of the vehicle core, individually or in tandem. Spirit's dual payload mount system enables new operating concepts such as Perch-and-Stare.

"Dynetics and Ascent AeroSystems have built a strong relationship over the last couple of years, and we're delighted to expand our collaboration. The order for additional Spirits is great validation of our technology and evidence of its unmatched performance and unique capabilities," said Ascent AeroSystems' CEO Peter Fuchs.

With a unique cylindrical configuration that's far more portable and rugged than conventional multi-rotor drones, Ascent's coaxials are ideal for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

"The Spirits we received in 2020 have lived up to the performance and reliability of Ascent's other coaxial UAVs, and its compact, rugged form-factor, modular design and outstanding flight performance have allowed us to demonstrate concepts of operation that have been simply not possible with conventional multirotors," said Mark Miller, Dynetics vice president and division manager of Missile and Aviation Systems. "We're identifying more and more opportunities where this platform can be used to benefit warfighters on the ground, in the air and on the sea."

"Our customers are quickly learning that with this platform they can have more than a "basic pocketknife" unmanned system that's only useful for a single mission type," Miller further commented. "With the Spirit, vehicles can be adapted very quickly. Operators can choose the payload they need to solve an immediate problem, and be ready to fly in a matter of seconds."

Spirits are made in the United States and available in a variety of configurations, including ready-to-fly versions that include a variety of EO/IR camera options. A choice of ground control stations is also available. Inquiries can be made at www.ascentaerosystems.com.

