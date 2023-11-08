Ascent Expands Impact Loan Program, Makes Education Accessible to More Adult Learners

News provided by

Ascent Funding

08 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent, a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, announced today that its Impact Loan Program has expanded to offer zero percent interest rate loans to qualifying participants of CareerDash, a Colorado-based job training program.

"When we launched our Impact Loan Program, our goal was to continue sourcing impact partners to create custom financing options that support the economic mobility of adult learners," said Chief Impact Officer of Ascent Tristan Fleming. "This is the first state-specific model to launch under our Impact Loan Program, and we look forward to expanding tailored access to more forward-looking states across the country. We're dedicated to driving positive student outcomes in creative ways. This is another great example of our hardworking team bringing our vision to life."

In partnership with CareerDash and the Colorado Pay It Forward Fund (a philanthropy-backed job training initiative preparing Coloradans for in-demand jobs launched by the nonprofit Social Finance), this custom loan product developed under Ascent's Impact Loan Program will expand access to CareerDash's job training programs to qualifying Colorado residents. Flexible loan terms include no interest or fees and the ability for customers to pause payments after leaving school if they don't secure a full-time job and earn a certain minimum salary.

"There are hundreds of thousands of individuals in Colorado that want more from their careers but don't know where to start," said Founder of CareerDash Bob Sherriff. "We believe through these partnerships and amazing financing options; we can create real and sustainable paths for Coloradans to improve their lives and achieve family-supporting incomes."

The Impact Loan Program was created to meet the growing demand of individuals who wished to upskill but lacked access to affordable financing options. This program helps adult learners pursue and earn their way to higher-paying jobs and supports Ascent's impact goal to increase students' income by $10 billion in five years.

To learn more about Ascent and its loan products, click here.

About Ascent 
Ascent is the leading provider of innovative financial products and student support services that enable more students to access education and achieve academic and economic success. We are obsessed with driving positive student outcomes. Everything Ascent offers is designed with the best-in-class teams and technology to increase every student's ability to plan, pay, and succeed.

SOURCE Ascent Funding

Also from this source

Ascent Named A Best Places To Work By American Banker, San Diego Business Journal, and Best Companies Group

Ascent Named A Best Places To Work By American Banker, San Diego Business Journal, and Best Companies Group

Ascent, a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, announced today that it has received recognition as a Best Places to Work for in 2023 ...
Ascent & Ampersand Join Forces to Better Prepare Graduates for the Workforce

Ascent & Ampersand Join Forces to Better Prepare Graduates for the Workforce

Ascent, a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, announced today the acquisition of Ampersand, a web-based professional development...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.