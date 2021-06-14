Ascent Extends Scholarship Program Access to Millions of Students

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding, an award-winning company dedicated to student success, announced today the launch of its third annual 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships Giveaways plus more scholarship opportunities launching this summer.

"We challenge ourselves every year to find new ways to empower more students to be successful in their pursuit of higher education," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Ruggiero. "Our scholarship opportunities represent our commitment to student success by empowering students to explore other financial options to pay for college before taking out a loan."

Starting today, students, including international and DACA status students studying at U.S.-based colleges, universities, bootcamps, and accelerated learning programs, can enter for a chance to win Ascent's 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships through August 20, 2021. A new scholarship will be posted on Ascent's Instagram page every weekday this summer starting today. Students will be asked to share feedback on topics ranging from financial wellness, budgeting, applying for jobs, and have the opportunity to submit original creative pieces such as memes, photos, and short videos.

Within the 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships, Ascent will introduce "Ascent Labs," asking students to provide creative ideas and insights to inspire other students through their college journey. Ascent Labs aims to normalize conversations around money and provide students the opportunity to co-create with the Ascent team.

The launch of Ascent's third annual 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships is in addition to other scholarship opportunities Ascent offers all year long, such as its Shining Stars Scholarship and Community Champions Scholarship. This summer, Ascent will unveil a new scholarship giveaway exclusive to students who submit a loan application. In July and August, students who submit an Ascent loan application may have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship.

"Ascent is committed to supporting students, our next generation of leaders, by offering more ways students can fund their education," said Chief Marketing Officer Kim McNealy. "We're excited to provide more scholarships to a broader group of students, including DACA status students, at colleges and bootcamps nationwide in addition to our industry-leading portfolio of outcomes-based lending."

To enter Ascent's 50 Days of $1,000 Scholarships and Community Champions Scholarships, students do not need an Ascent loan to participate and will have multiple chances to win. For more information, visit AscentFunding.com/Summer-of-Scholarships-2021.

Ascent Funding is an outcomes-focused company committed to revolutionizing how students pay for higher education at more than 2,500 traditional schools and coding bootcamps. Ascent believes education is an investment for the future, and we want to empower students from all economic backgrounds to maximize the return on that investment.

