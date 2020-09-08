Ascent Funding Named Best Lender and Best Place to Work for 2020

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding, LLC, an award-winning education finance company, announced today it was named the Best Private Student Loan Lender of 2020 by Forbes Advisor and one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal. Both announcements demonstrate Ascent's commitment to deliver a world-class private student loan experience for its borrowers while cultivating a strong company culture among its employees.

"Proud is an understatement," stated Ken Ruggiero, Chief Executive Officer at Ascent. "Ten years ago, Ascent was just an idea to provide more opportunities for students. That idea became a reality when we launched in 2016, and the success we've seen since then is attributable to our commitment to student-focused innovation."

In 2019, Ascent doubled its number of customers and is on track to do it again in 2020. The announcements from Forbes Advisor and the San Diego Business Journal further reinforce this growth.

Ascent was also ranked the number one private student loan company for 2020 by DollarGeek, Saving for College, and The Balance.

"I joined the Ascent team in late 2018, and to date we've seen remarkable growth in all areas of the business," said Kim McNealy, Chief Marketing Officer at Ascent. "It's great to see our team's dedicated focus toward students recognized nationally and locally – and we're not stopping here."

Ascent continues to diversify its innovative product features that put students first in order to differentiate itself in the student loans marketplace. Ascent loans are competitively priced and focus on a student's expected salary after graduation to help them make better financial decisions.

In addition, Ascent aims to educate students and their families on the implications of borrowing money to pay for college by incorporating financial wellness education in its loan application process. Ascent also recently announced the launch of new repayment options – now borrowers may have the option to choose between 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 and 20-year loan terms, depending on the loan product.

