Ascent Hospitality Management Names Paul Damico Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Hospitality Management ("Ascent"), franchisor to leading family dining brands Huddle House and Perkins American Food Co., announced the appointment of Paul Damico as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

As CEO, Damico will lead Ascent's next chapter of growth and modernization, building on the company's long history of bringing people together around great food and supporting franchisees' success. He will also explore opportunities to expand Ascent's portfolio through the acquisition of additional brands that align with the company's growth strategy, vision, and values.

"Hospitality is in my DNA and I am invigorated by the opportunity to work with our franchisees and the Ascent team to drive growth of Huddle House and Perkins, two beloved family dining brands," Damico said. "I look forward to cultivating a culture of innovation and teamwork at these iconic brands, ensuring our guests' needs remain the top priority."

Damico brings over four decades of extensive food and beverage experience within the hospitality industry, specializing in overseeing multi-brand operations. Renowned for significantly enhancing operational efficiency, guest satisfaction and profitability, he has a proven track record of driving growth with some of the industry's most recognized brands. Prior to joining Ascent, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Global Franchise Group and Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill. He has also held several senior leadership positions at Focus Brands, Inc. (now GoTo Foods).

An active member of the restaurant industry, Damico is an International Franchise Association Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) and Board Member of the National Restaurant Association Fast Casual Industry Council. He has also served on the Georgia Restaurant Association and the Illinois Restaurant Association Advisory Board. Damico is a philanthropist and advocate for children and the hungry community, generously donating his time and money to causes such as No Kid Hungry.

About Ascent Hospitality Management

Ascent Hospitality Management is the parent company of Huddle House and Perkins American Food Co. and was founded to acquire and invigorate storied brands to drive long-term growth. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company's mission is "Bringing friends and families together, over delicious food, served from the heart." Huddle House and Perkins each have more than 60 years of serving award-winning, made-to-order breakfast and all-day favorites with a smile to families and friends nationwide. Visit ascenthm.com for additional information on both brands and franchise opportunities.

