Ascent Recognized Among Top 50 U.S. and Top 50 Global 3PL Providers by Armstrong & Associates

Ascent Global Logistics rises from 40 to 29 among the leading U.S. 3PL providers and makes its debut on the Top Global 3PL list

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics, a leading provider of technology-enabled, expedited logistics and supply chain solution services, has been recognized as one of the Top 50 U.S. Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs) by Armstrong & Associates.

Ranked 29th on the list, this acknowledgment is a testament to Ascent's persistent focus on operational excellence, adaptability to evolving market dynamics through results-driven solutions and responsiveness to customer needs. Additionally, Ascent has achieved a significant milestone by being named to the Armstrong and Associates Top Global 3PLs list, showcasing the company's global reach and strong network of providers on both domestic and international scales.

"Leading with its full range of time-critical logistics solutions including air charter, ground expedite, international airfreight, on-board courier and its PEAK freight marketplace to name a few, Ascent has not only scaled A&A's Top 50 U.S. 3PLs and Top 100 Domestic Transportation Managers lists, it has also placed on A&A's Top 50 Global 3PLs list for the first time," said Amy St. Peter, Market Research Manager at Armstrong & Associates.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top 3PL globally by Armstrong & Associates," said Paul J. Martins, CEO at Ascent. "This achievement highlights the relentless dedication of our impressive team and invigorates our commitment to continuous improvement and staying highly relevant to our customers. Our pride in this recognition motivates us to further enhance our customer-centric approach and implement our growth strategy through technology investments, capability expansion, global presence and the strengthening of our carrier network."

This marks the second consecutive year Ascent has been named to the Top 50 U.S. 3PLs list, signifying its sustained excellence in logistics. To learn more about other providers on the lists for each category, please visit Armstrong & Associates' website:

Top 50 U.S. Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs) List

Top 50 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs) List

Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) 3PLs List

About Armstrong & Associates

Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting. A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. For more information, visit www.3plogistics.com.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The Company connects customers to its extensive carrier network, internal ground fleet and airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. Ascent's offerings include air charter and ground expedited solutions as well as truckload, less-than-truckload, global forwarding, brokerage, and managed transportation services. The experienced Ascent team solves customers' most challenging logistics needs by providing industry-leading service and top-tier satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.

