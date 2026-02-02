ASCENT RESOURCES APPOINTS MARIANELLA FOSCHI AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources, LLC ("Ascent" or the "Company") today announced that Marianella Foschi has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2026. Ms. Foschi brings extensive financial and strategic experience across the energy sector, including public company leadership, capital allocation, and broad capital markets expertise.

Ms. Foschi most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Civitas Resources from November 2021 until its merger with SM Energy in January 2026, where she helped guide the company through significant growth, operational integration, and portfolio transformation. Prior to her tenure at Civitas, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Extraction Oil & Gas, joining in 2015 as Director of Finance and ultimately being named Chief Financial Officer in January 2021. Previously, Ms. Foschi was an Associate at The Blackstone Group, where she focused on public and private energy investments across the capital structure, and earlier worked as an Analyst in the energy investment banking group at Credit Suisse. Ms. Foschi holds dual degrees - a BBA in Finance and a BA in Economics - from The University of Texas at Austin.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marianella to Ascent," said Brooks Shughart, CEO & President (and outgoing CFO). "Her deep financial background, proven leadership, and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we continue positioning Ascent for long term success."

"I am honored to join this talented team at such an exciting time for the Company," said Marianella Foschi. "Ascent has a strong asset base, a demonstrated track record of operational and cost excellence, and a clear strategic vision. I look forward to contributing to the Company's continued growth and maximizing value for our stakeholders."

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

