ASCENT RESOURCES RELEASES 2022 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

News provided by

ASCENT RESOURCES, LLC

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources, LLC (together with its subsidiaries, "Ascent" or the "Company") announced today that it has published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report. This report details the Company's environmental, social and governance efforts and accomplishments over the course of the 2022 calendar year.

Jeff Fisher, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce that we have issued our fifth ESG Report. At Ascent, we remain committed to our ESG priorities and are pleased with the progress and accomplishments we made in 2022. I want to personally thank our team of dedicated employees for another year of strong results. As we move forward, we remain focused on our ESG efforts, as we view these as being critical to sustainability in an industry that is vital to the world's need for low-cost, reliable, and clean burning energy."

2022 ESG Report Highlights

Environmental

  • Reduced Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity by 15% compared to 2021 and more than 33% since 2020
  • Reduced Scope 1 methane emissions intensity by 50% compared to 2021 (methane intensity is 86% below the ONE Future target)
  • Eliminated over 69% of our natural gas-powered pneumatic control devices by year-end 2022
  • Substantially reduced Scope 1 GHG emissions intensity and methane emissions intensity on the assets acquired in 2022
  • Reused 84% of all produced flowback water in our operations, a company record
  • Achieved Grade A certification from MiQ on substantially all of our production
  • Certified responsibly sourced gas resulted in 9 RSG deals into a growing market

Social

  • Paid more than $850 million to royalty interest owners in all 50 states, with 75% of the payments made to Ohio residents
  • Paid over $50 million in taxes, helping to fund public works in local economies
  • Spent over $16 million to repair and improve 32 miles of roads in Ohio
  • Increased employee volunteer hours to more than 3,400 hours in Ohio and Oklahoma communities
  • Recognized by Great Place to Work® for an 8th consecutive year in April of 2023

Governance

  • Governed by a 12-member Board which includes two independent directors
  • Active Audit, Environmental, Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, and Compensation Committees ensure full and proper governance of the company
  • ESG performance metrics are included in employee and management compensation

The entire Environmental, Social and Governance Report can be found at https://www.ascentresources.com/responsibility.

About Ascent Resources:

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. For more information, visit www.ascentresources.com.

Contact:
Chris Benton
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
405-252-7850
[email protected]

SOURCE ASCENT RESOURCES, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.