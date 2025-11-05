ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED 2025 GUIDANCE

Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

Nov 05, 2025, 16:00 ET

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Net production of 2,247 mmcfe per day, with liquids production representing 15% of total
  • Pre-hedge natural gas equivalent realized prices were $3.13 per mcfe, representing a $0.06 per mcfe premium to NYMEX natural gas prices
  • Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $479 million and $443 million, respectively
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) of $222 million
  • Debt reduction of $120 million on the credit facility
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company issued $101 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2029 in an add-on offering with proceeds used to repay borrowings on its credit facility
  • Updated full-year 2025 guidance to reflect latest operational and market conditions

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2025 operating and financial results and issued updated 2025 guidance. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, November 6, 2025. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors.

Commenting on third quarter results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "Ascent delivered another exceptional quarter of operational and financial results, driven by our strong production profile and exceptional well performance. This outstanding execution was the result of our efforts to reduce operating costs, improve efficiencies and capture higher margins through increased scale. As we enter the fourth quarter, we are poised to capitalize on this momentum and finish the year strong, with a clear path to generating record Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2025."

Fisher continued, "Looking ahead, the Company stands to benefit from a structurally tighter natural gas market, while our approach to risk insulates us from short-term volatility. When combined with our operational excellence, we are well positioned to deliver lasting, long-term value to all stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2025 Production and Financial Results

Third quarter 2025 net production averaged 2,247 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,900 mmcf per day of natural gas, 16,130 bbls per day of oil and 41,652 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL"), putting liquids at 15% of the overall production mix for the quarter.

The third quarter 2025 realized price, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, was $3.77 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, the realized price was $3.13 per mcfe in the third quarter of 2025.

For the third quarter of 2025, Ascent reported Net Income of $328 million, Adjusted Net Income of $206 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $443 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $479 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $222 million. Ascent incurred $182 million of total capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 consisting of $147 million of D&C costs, $29 million of land and leasehold costs, and $6 million of capitalized interest.

Year-to-Date 2025 Production and Financial Results

Net production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 averaged 2,095 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,773 mmcf per day of natural gas, 14,337 bbls per day of oil and 39,282 bbls per day of NGL.

The realized price, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, was $3.93 per mcfe for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $3.55 per mcfe for the year-to-date period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Ascent reported Net Income of $432 million, Adjusted Net Income of $602 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $1.3 billion, along with Cash Flow from Operations of $1.2 billion and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $511 million. Ascent incurred a total of $647 million of capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 consisting of $548 million of D&C costs, $79 million of land and leasehold costs, and $21 million of capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.2 billion, with $400 million of borrowings and $83 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of September 30, 2025 was in excess of $1.5 billion, comprised of approximately $1.5 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $5 million of cash on hand. The Company's leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.32x based on a LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

In mid-October, Ascent issued $101 million of its existing 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2029 in an add-on offering, increasing the aggregate principal amount outstanding to $500 million. Proceeds from the offering were used to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. This transaction reaffirms the Company's commitment to risk management and reduces its cost of capital.

Operational Update

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company spud 12 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 10 wells, and turned-in-line 18 wells with an average lateral length of 16,376 feet. As of September 30, 2025, Ascent had 972 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect its expected operating cash flow. The following table summarizes the Company's natural gas and crude oil hedge position and average downside and upside prices as of September 30, 2025:

Hedge Summary




Natural Gas

Volume (mmbtu/d)

Average Downside
Price

Average Upside
Price

Remainder of 2025

1,620,000

$                        3.80

$                      4.40

2026

1,570,000

$                        3.75

$                      4.27

2027

970,000

$                        3.79

$                      4.14

2028

150,000

$                        3.71

$                      4.03





Crude Oil

Volume (bbls/d)

Average Downside
Price

Average Upside
Price

Remainder of 2025

11,000

$                      70.36

$                    73.09

2026

10,000

$                      64.67

2027

2,000

$                      63.38

Ascent also has a significant portion of its natural gas basis and propane position hedged for the remainder of 2025 and 2026. Please reference the financial statements for additional detail on Ascent's hedge position. 

Guidance Update

The Company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance to reflect our latest views on the year. A detailed summary including production, expense and operational counts is included in the table that follows:

Updated 2025 Guidance






Production



Production (mmcfe/d)


2,050 - 2,150

% Natural Gas


84% - 86%




Unhedged Differentials



Natural Gas ($/mcf)


($0.25) - ($0.20)

Crude Oil ($/bbl)


($9.00) - ($8.00)

NGL (% of WTI)


35.0% - 40.0%




Operating Expenses ($/mcfe)



Operating Expenses(1)


$1.55 - $1.65

G&A(2)


$0.09 - $0.11




Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm) (3)


$780 - $840

D&C


$650 - $700

Land


$130 - $140




Operations / Well Counts



Wells Spud


50 - 55

Average Spud Lateral Length


16,750' - 17,250'

(1)

Includes GP&T, LOE, and taxes other than income

(2)

Excludes long-term incentive compensation expense

(3)

Excludes capitalized interest, asset retirement obligations and acquisition and divestiture activity

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas and oil in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

Contact:
Chris Benton
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
405-252-7850
[email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent.  These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors.  Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties.  As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024










Revenues:









Natural gas


$    476,142


$    300,736


$ 1,526,687


$    974,999

Oil


83,013


74,396


227,199


212,100

NGL


87,113


61,649


276,800


212,345

Commodity derivative gain


262,248


175,725


121,313


315,902

Total Revenues


908,516


612,506


2,151,999


1,715,346

Operating Expenses:









Lease operating expenses


27,728


26,202


86,020


83,268

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses


280,714


248,984


798,528


766,695

Taxes other than income


10,874


10,888


32,062


33,412

Exploration expenses


1,874


4,122


5,644


13,478

General and administrative expenses


29,689


21,568


95,257


80,790

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


194,130


181,049


540,587


554,989

Total Operating Expenses


545,009


492,813


1,558,098


1,532,632

Income from Operations


363,507


119,693


593,901


182,714

Other Income (Expense):









Interest expense, net


(42,831)


(48,607)


(134,107)


(147,985)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


7,117


20,291


3,903


17,200

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt




(33,094)


Other income


96


1,021


1,674


28,148

Total Other Expense


(35,618)


(27,295)


(161,624)


(102,637)

Net Income


$    327,889


$      92,398


$    432,277


$      80,077

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)




September 30,


December 31,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024






Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$           4,891


$           8,066

Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales


288,136


352,435

Accounts receivable – joint interest and other


55,969


35,106

Short-term derivative assets


110,406


179,656

Other current assets


8,649


11,054

Total Current Assets


468,051


586,317

Property and Equipment:





Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting


13,003,923


12,354,428

Other property and equipment


46,443


43,991

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization


(5,902,579)


(5,364,590)

Property and Equipment, net


7,147,787


7,033,829

Other Assets:





Long-term derivative assets


702


11,256

Other long-term assets


55,821


54,849

Total Assets


$     7,672,361


$     7,686,251






Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$       156,930


$         51,811

Accrued interest


50,815


52,530

Short-term derivative liabilities


5,410


1,658

Other current liabilities


539,121


578,024

Total Current Liabilities


752,276


684,023

Long-Term Liabilities:





Long-term debt, net


2,195,796


2,339,589

Long-term derivative liabilities


60,417


46,867

Other long-term liabilities


110,350


106,146

Total Long-Term Liabilities


2,366,563


2,492,602

Member's Equity


4,553,522


4,509,626

Total Liabilities and Member's Equity


$     7,672,361


$     7,686,251

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024










Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income


$    327,889


$      92,398


$    432,277


$      80,077

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization


194,130


181,049


540,587


554,989

Gain on commodity derivatives


(262,248)


(175,725)


(121,313)


(315,902)

Settlements received for commodity derivatives


132,345


148,964


218,418


484,234

Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties


1,284


2,679


3,139


10,789

Non-cash interest expense


4,694


6,970


15,821


18,655

Long-term incentive compensation


13,552


5,646


39,893


25,912

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


(7,117)


(20,291)


(3,903)


(17,200)

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt




33,094


Other


8


35


8


55

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


74,145


18,126


87,055


(2,298)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


478,682


259,851


1,245,076


839,311

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Natural gas and oil capital expenditures


(217,558)


(210,997)


(626,086)


(645,387)

Cash paid for acquisitions




(33,644)


Proceeds (disbursements) from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties


(2,827)



32,465


Additions to other property and equipment


(990)


(329)


(2,173)


(1,174)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


(221,375)


(211,326)


(629,438)


(646,561)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Proceeds from credit facility borrowings


425,000


365,000


2,060,000


1,215,000

Repayment of credit facility borrowings


(545,000)


(395,000)


(2,215,000)


(1,355,000)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt




500,000


Cash paid for debt issuance costs


(514)



(8,748)


Repayment of long-term debt




(514,592)


Cash paid for debt prepayment costs




(10,576)


Cash received for settlements of commodity derivatives



38,119



122,724

Cash paid for distributions to Parent


(138,954)


(56,863)


(443,274)


(175,510)

Other


(512)


(396)


13,377


(1,735)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities


(259,980)


(49,140)


(618,813)


(194,521)

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents


(2,673)


(615)


(3,175)


(1,771)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period


7,564


5,562


8,066


6,718

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period


$        4,891


$        4,947


$        4,891


$        4,947

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES


NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Net Production Volumes:









Natural gas (mmcf)


174,794


168,300


484,144


523,509

Oil (mbbls)


1,484


1,105


3,914


3,071

NGL (mbbls)


3,832


2,658


10,724


8,301

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)


206,689


190,881


571,974


591,739










Average Daily Net Production Volumes:









Natural gas (mmcf/d)


1,900


1,829


1,773


1,911

Oil (mbbls/d)


16


12


14


11

NGL (mbbls/d)


42


29


39


30

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)


2,247


2,075


2,095


2,160

% Natural Gas


85 %


88 %


85 %


88 %

% Liquids


15 %


12 %


15 %


12 %










Average Sales Prices:









Natural gas ($/mcf)


$      2.72


$      1.79


$      3.15


$      1.86

Oil ($/bbl)


$     55.94


$     67.33


$     58.05


$     69.07

NGL ($/bbl)


$     22.73


$     23.19


$     25.81


$     25.58










Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)


$      3.13


$      2.29


$      3.55


$      2.36

Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)


0.64


1.00


0.38


1.05

Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)


$      3.77


$      3.29


$      3.93


$      3.41

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024










Capital Expenditures Incurred:









Drilling and completion costs incurred(1)


$    147,208


$    192,417


$   547,582


$    528,541

Land and leasehold costs incurred


29,199


27,270


78,831


99,554

Capitalized interest incurred


5,850


8,697


20,675


24,225

Total Capital Expenditures Incurred(2)


$    182,257


$    228,384


$   647,088


$    652,320

(1)

Drilling and completion costs incurred excludes asset retirement obligations (ARO) of $4.1 million and $5.1 million for the
three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $4.5 million and $5.8 million for the nine months
ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2)

Excludes acquisition and divestiture activity.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to its investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, net, less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred (excluding ARO), land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. This measure also excludes the impact of acquisition and divestiture activity, as these are considered non-recurring and not reflective of the company's core operating performance. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)


$    327,889


$      92,398


$    432,277


$      80,077

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss):









(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives


(262,248)


(175,725)


(121,313)


(315,902)

Settlements received for commodity derivatives


132,345


191,305


218,418


622,471

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


(7,117)


(20,291)


(3,903)


(17,200)

Long-term incentive compensation(1)


13,552


5,646


39,893


25,912

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt




33,094


Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties


1,284


2,679


3,139


10,789

Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other



1,040



5,132

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)


$    205,705


$      97,052


$    601,605


$    411,279

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024










Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)


$    327,889


$      92,398


$    432,277


$      80,077

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:









Exploration expenses


1,874


4,122


5,644


13,478

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


194,130


181,049


540,587


554,989

Interest expense, net


42,831


48,607


134,107


147,985

(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives


(262,248)


(175,725)


(121,313)


(315,902)

Settlements received for commodity derivatives


132,345


191,305


218,418


622,471

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


(7,117)


(20,291)


(3,903)


(17,200)

Long-term incentive compensation(1)


13,552


5,646


39,893


25,912

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt




33,094


Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other



18



3,534

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)


$    443,256


$    327,129


$ 1,278,804


$ 1,115,344

(1)

The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $7.9 million and $3.0 million for the three
months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $24.4 million and $14.3 million for the nine months ended 
September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, is included in these amounts.

RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX

(Unaudited)




Three Months

Ended


Twelve
Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025












Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)


$    327,889


$    466,861


$   (362,473)


$   (134,786)


$    297,491

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:











Exploration expenses


1,874


2,130


1,640


6,521


12,165

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


194,130


173,733


172,724


192,777


733,364

Interest expense, net


42,831


44,544


46,732


48,369


182,476

(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives


(262,248)


(410,084)


551,019


170,351


49,038

Settlements received for commodity derivatives


132,345


79,835


6,238


91,946


310,364

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


(7,117)


1,094


2,120


(5,254)


(9,157)

Long-term incentive compensation(1)


13,552


14,686


11,655


9,071


48,964

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt



33,094



6,472


39,566

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)


$    443,256


$    405,893


$    429,655


$    385,467


$  1,664,271



Three Months

Ended


Twelve
Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2024


2024


2024


2023


2024












Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)


$      92,398


$     (98,046)


$      85,725


$    757,202


$    837,279

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:











Exploration expenses


4,122


3,335


6,021


5,971


19,449

Depreciation, depletion and amortization


181,049


186,940


187,000


178,749


733,738

Interest expense, net


48,607


49,166


50,212


52,714


200,699

(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives


(175,725)


(23,918)


(116,259)


(758,301)


(1,074,203)

Settlements received for commodity derivatives


191,305


204,604


226,562


58,169


680,640

Change in fair value of contingent payment right


(20,291)


(605)


3,696


651


(16,549)

Long-term incentive compensation(1)


5,646


10,952


9,314


1,006


26,918

Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other


18


244


3,272


20,000


23,534

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)


$     327,129


$    332,672


$    455,543


$    316,161


$  1,431,505

(1)

The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $7.9 million, $8.4 million, $8.1 million, $6.8
million, $3.0 million, $6.5 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March
31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, is included in these
amounts. Ascent did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX

(Unaudited)




September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024






Net Debt:





Long-term debt, net (GAAP)


$ 2,195,796


$ 2,407,156

Less: cash and cash equivalents


4,891


4,947

Net Debt


$ 2,190,905


$ 2,402,209






Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:





Net Debt


$ 2,190,905


$ 2,402,209

LTM Adjusted EBITDAX


$ 1,664,271


$ 1,431,505

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)


            1.32 x


            1.68 x

RECONCILIATION  OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

($ in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024










Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)


$      478,682


$      259,851


$ 1,245,076


$    839,311

Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:









Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(74,145)


(18,126)


(87,055)


2,298

Drilling and completion costs incurred


(147,208)


(192,417)


(547,582)


(528,541)

Land and leasehold costs incurred


(29,199)


(27,270)


(78,831)


(99,554)

Capitalized interest incurred


(5,850)


(8,697)


(20,675)


(24,225)

Financing commodity derivative settlements



42,341



138,237

Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other



793



3,534

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(1)


$      222,280


$        56,475


$    510,933


$    331,060

(1)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $7.9 million and
$3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $24.4 million and $14.3 million
for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

SOURCE Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

