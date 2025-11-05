ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED 2025 GUIDANCE

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net production of 2,247 mmcfe per day, with liquids production representing 15% of total

Pre-hedge natural gas equivalent realized prices were $3.13 per mcfe, representing a $0.06 per mcfe premium to NYMEX natural gas prices

Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $479 million and $443 million, respectively

of $479 million and $443 million, respectively Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) of $222 million

of $222 million Debt reduction of $120 million on the credit facility

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company issued $101 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2029 in an add-on offering with proceeds used to repay borrowings on its credit facility

Updated full-year 2025 guidance to reflect latest operational and market conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent" or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2025 operating and financial results and issued updated 2025 guidance. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, November 6, 2025. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on third quarter results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "Ascent delivered another exceptional quarter of operational and financial results, driven by our strong production profile and exceptional well performance. This outstanding execution was the result of our efforts to reduce operating costs, improve efficiencies and capture higher margins through increased scale. As we enter the fourth quarter, we are poised to capitalize on this momentum and finish the year strong, with a clear path to generating record Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2025."

Fisher continued, "Looking ahead, the Company stands to benefit from a structurally tighter natural gas market, while our approach to risk insulates us from short-term volatility. When combined with our operational excellence, we are well positioned to deliver lasting, long-term value to all stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2025 Production and Financial Results

Third quarter 2025 net production averaged 2,247 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,900 mmcf per day of natural gas, 16,130 bbls per day of oil and 41,652 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL"), putting liquids at 15% of the overall production mix for the quarter.

The third quarter 2025 realized price, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, was $3.77 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, the realized price was $3.13 per mcfe in the third quarter of 2025.

For the third quarter of 2025, Ascent reported Net Income of $328 million, Adjusted Net Income of $206 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $443 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $479 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $222 million. Ascent incurred $182 million of total capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 consisting of $147 million of D&C costs, $29 million of land and leasehold costs, and $6 million of capitalized interest.

Year-to-Date 2025 Production and Financial Results

Net production for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 averaged 2,095 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,773 mmcf per day of natural gas, 14,337 bbls per day of oil and 39,282 bbls per day of NGL.

The realized price, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, was $3.93 per mcfe for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $3.55 per mcfe for the year-to-date period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Ascent reported Net Income of $432 million, Adjusted Net Income of $602 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $1.3 billion, along with Cash Flow from Operations of $1.2 billion and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $511 million. Ascent incurred a total of $647 million of capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 consisting of $548 million of D&C costs, $79 million of land and leasehold costs, and $21 million of capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.2 billion, with $400 million of borrowings and $83 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of September 30, 2025 was in excess of $1.5 billion, comprised of approximately $1.5 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $5 million of cash on hand. The Company's leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.32x based on a LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

In mid-October, Ascent issued $101 million of its existing 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2029 in an add-on offering, increasing the aggregate principal amount outstanding to $500 million. Proceeds from the offering were used to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. This transaction reaffirms the Company's commitment to risk management and reduces its cost of capital.

Operational Update

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company spud 12 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 10 wells, and turned-in-line 18 wells with an average lateral length of 16,376 feet. As of September 30, 2025, Ascent had 972 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect its expected operating cash flow. The following table summarizes the Company's natural gas and crude oil hedge position and average downside and upside prices as of September 30, 2025:

Hedge Summary





Natural Gas Volume (mmbtu/d) Average Downside

Price Average Upside

Price Remainder of 2025 1,620,000 $ 3.80 $ 4.40 2026 1,570,000 $ 3.75 $ 4.27 2027 970,000 $ 3.79 $ 4.14 2028 150,000 $ 3.71 $ 4.03







Crude Oil Volume (bbls/d) Average Downside

Price Average Upside

Price Remainder of 2025 11,000 $ 70.36 $ 73.09 2026 10,000 $ 64.67 — 2027 2,000 $ 63.38 —

Ascent also has a significant portion of its natural gas basis and propane position hedged for the remainder of 2025 and 2026. Please reference the financial statements for additional detail on Ascent's hedge position.

Guidance Update

The Company has updated its full-year 2025 guidance to reflect our latest views on the year. A detailed summary including production, expense and operational counts is included in the table that follows:

Updated 2025 Guidance









Production



Production (mmcfe/d)

2,050 - 2,150 % Natural Gas

84% - 86%





Unhedged Differentials



Natural Gas ($/mcf)

($0.25) - ($0.20) Crude Oil ($/bbl)

($9.00) - ($8.00) NGL (% of WTI)

35.0% - 40.0%





Operating Expenses ($/mcfe)



Operating Expenses(1)

$1.55 - $1.65 G&A(2)

$0.09 - $0.11





Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm) (3)

$780 - $840 D&C

$650 - $700 Land

$130 - $140





Operations / Well Counts



Wells Spud

50 - 55 Average Spud Lateral Length

16,750' - 17,250'

(1) Includes GP&T, LOE, and taxes other than income (2) Excludes long-term incentive compensation expense (3) Excludes capitalized interest, asset retirement obligations and acquisition and divestiture activity

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas and oil in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

















Revenues:















Natural gas

$ 476,142

$ 300,736

$ 1,526,687

$ 974,999 Oil

83,013

74,396

227,199

212,100 NGL

87,113

61,649

276,800

212,345 Commodity derivative gain

262,248

175,725

121,313

315,902 Total Revenues

908,516

612,506

2,151,999

1,715,346 Operating Expenses:















Lease operating expenses

27,728

26,202

86,020

83,268 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

280,714

248,984

798,528

766,695 Taxes other than income

10,874

10,888

32,062

33,412 Exploration expenses

1,874

4,122

5,644

13,478 General and administrative expenses

29,689

21,568

95,257

80,790 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

194,130

181,049

540,587

554,989 Total Operating Expenses

545,009

492,813

1,558,098

1,532,632 Income from Operations

363,507

119,693

593,901

182,714 Other Income (Expense):















Interest expense, net

(42,831)

(48,607)

(134,107)

(147,985) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

7,117

20,291

3,903

17,200 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

(33,094)

— Other income

96

1,021

1,674

28,148 Total Other Expense

(35,618)

(27,295)

(161,624)

(102,637) Net Income

$ 327,889

$ 92,398

$ 432,277

$ 80,077

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,891

$ 8,066 Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

288,136

352,435 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

55,969

35,106 Short-term derivative assets

110,406

179,656 Other current assets

8,649

11,054 Total Current Assets

468,051

586,317 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

13,003,923

12,354,428 Other property and equipment

46,443

43,991 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(5,902,579)

(5,364,590) Property and Equipment, net

7,147,787

7,033,829 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

702

11,256 Other long-term assets

55,821

54,849 Total Assets

$ 7,672,361

$ 7,686,251









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 156,930

$ 51,811 Accrued interest

50,815

52,530 Short-term derivative liabilities

5,410

1,658 Other current liabilities

539,121

578,024 Total Current Liabilities

752,276

684,023 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,195,796

2,339,589 Long-term derivative liabilities

60,417

46,867 Other long-term liabilities

110,350

106,146 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,366,563

2,492,602 Member's Equity

4,553,522

4,509,626 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,672,361

$ 7,686,251

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 327,889

$ 92,398

$ 432,277

$ 80,077 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization

194,130

181,049

540,587

554,989 Gain on commodity derivatives

(262,248)

(175,725)

(121,313)

(315,902) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

132,345

148,964

218,418

484,234 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

1,284

2,679

3,139

10,789 Non-cash interest expense

4,694

6,970

15,821

18,655 Long-term incentive compensation

13,552

5,646

39,893

25,912 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(7,117)

(20,291)

(3,903)

(17,200) Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

33,094

— Other

8

35

8

55 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

74,145

18,126

87,055

(2,298) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

478,682

259,851

1,245,076

839,311 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(217,558)

(210,997)

(626,086)

(645,387) Cash paid for acquisitions

—

—

(33,644)

— Proceeds (disbursements) from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties

(2,827)

—

32,465

— Additions to other property and equipment

(990)

(329)

(2,173)

(1,174) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(221,375)

(211,326)

(629,438)

(646,561) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

425,000

365,000

2,060,000

1,215,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(545,000)

(395,000)

(2,215,000)

(1,355,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

—

500,000

— Cash paid for debt issuance costs

(514)

—

(8,748)

— Repayment of long-term debt

—

—

(514,592)

— Cash paid for debt prepayment costs

—

—

(10,576)

— Cash received for settlements of commodity derivatives

—

38,119

—

122,724 Cash paid for distributions to Parent

(138,954)

(56,863)

(443,274)

(175,510) Other

(512)

(396)

13,377

(1,735) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(259,980)

(49,140)

(618,813)

(194,521) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(2,673)

(615)

(3,175)

(1,771) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

7,564

5,562

8,066

6,718 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 4,891

$ 4,947

$ 4,891

$ 4,947

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES

NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf)

174,794

168,300

484,144

523,509 Oil (mbbls)

1,484

1,105

3,914

3,071 NGL (mbbls)

3,832

2,658

10,724

8,301 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

206,689

190,881

571,974

591,739

















Average Daily Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,900

1,829

1,773

1,911 Oil (mbbls/d)

16

12

14

11 NGL (mbbls/d)

42

29

39

30 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,247

2,075

2,095

2,160 % Natural Gas

85 %

88 %

85 %

88 % % Liquids

15 %

12 %

15 %

12 %

















Average Sales Prices:















Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 2.72

$ 1.79

$ 3.15

$ 1.86 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 55.94

$ 67.33

$ 58.05

$ 69.07 NGL ($/bbl)

$ 22.73

$ 23.19

$ 25.81

$ 25.58

















Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 3.13

$ 2.29

$ 3.55

$ 2.36 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

0.64

1.00

0.38

1.05 Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 3.77

$ 3.29

$ 3.93

$ 3.41

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

















Capital Expenditures Incurred:















Drilling and completion costs incurred(1)

$ 147,208

$ 192,417

$ 547,582

$ 528,541 Land and leasehold costs incurred

29,199

27,270

78,831

99,554 Capitalized interest incurred

5,850

8,697

20,675

24,225 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred(2)

$ 182,257

$ 228,384

$ 647,088

$ 652,320

(1) Drilling and completion costs incurred excludes asset retirement obligations (ARO) of $4.1 million and $5.1 million for the

three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $4.5 million and $5.8 million for the nine months

ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Excludes acquisition and divestiture activity.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to its investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, net, less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred (excluding ARO), land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. This measure also excludes the impact of acquisition and divestiture activity, as these are considered non-recurring and not reflective of the company's core operating performance. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 327,889

$ 92,398

$ 432,277

$ 80,077 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss):















(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(262,248)

(175,725)

(121,313)

(315,902) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

132,345

191,305

218,418

622,471 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(7,117)

(20,291)

(3,903)

(17,200) Long-term incentive compensation(1)

13,552

5,646

39,893

25,912 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

33,094

— Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

1,284

2,679

3,139

10,789 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

—

1,040

—

5,132 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

$ 205,705

$ 97,052

$ 601,605

$ 411,279

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 327,889

$ 92,398

$ 432,277

$ 80,077 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:















Exploration expenses

1,874

4,122

5,644

13,478 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

194,130

181,049

540,587

554,989 Interest expense, net

42,831

48,607

134,107

147,985 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(262,248)

(175,725)

(121,313)

(315,902) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

132,345

191,305

218,418

622,471 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(7,117)

(20,291)

(3,903)

(17,200) Long-term incentive compensation(1)

13,552

5,646

39,893

25,912 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

33,094

— Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

—

18

—

3,534 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 443,256

$ 327,129

$ 1,278,804

$ 1,115,344

(1) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $7.9 million and $3.0 million for the three

months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $24.4 million and $14.3 million for the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, is included in these amounts.

RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 327,889

$ 466,861

$ (362,473)

$ (134,786)

$ 297,491 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

1,874

2,130

1,640

6,521

12,165 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

194,130

173,733

172,724

192,777

733,364 Interest expense, net

42,831

44,544

46,732

48,369

182,476 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(262,248)

(410,084)

551,019

170,351

49,038 Settlements received for commodity derivatives

132,345

79,835

6,238

91,946

310,364 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(7,117)

1,094

2,120

(5,254)

(9,157) Long-term incentive compensation(1)

13,552

14,686

11,655

9,071

48,964 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

33,094

—

6,472

39,566 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 443,256

$ 405,893

$ 429,655

$ 385,467

$ 1,664,271





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 92,398

$ (98,046)

$ 85,725

$ 757,202

$ 837,279 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

4,122

3,335

6,021

5,971

19,449 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

181,049

186,940

187,000

178,749

733,738 Interest expense, net

48,607

49,166

50,212

52,714

200,699 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(175,725)

(23,918)

(116,259)

(758,301)

(1,074,203) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

191,305

204,604

226,562

58,169

680,640 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(20,291)

(605)

3,696

651

(16,549) Long-term incentive compensation(1)

5,646

10,952

9,314

1,006

26,918 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

18

244

3,272

20,000

23,534 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 327,129

$ 332,672

$ 455,543

$ 316,161

$ 1,431,505

(1) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $7.9 million, $8.4 million, $8.1 million, $6.8

million, $3.0 million, $6.5 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March

31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, is included in these

amounts. Ascent did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Net Debt:







Long-term debt, net (GAAP)

$ 2,195,796

$ 2,407,156 Less: cash and cash equivalents

4,891

4,947 Net Debt

$ 2,190,905

$ 2,402,209









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt

$ 2,190,905

$ 2,402,209 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 1,664,271

$ 1,431,505 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

1.32 x

1.68 x

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 478,682

$ 259,851

$ 1,245,076

$ 839,311 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:















Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(74,145)

(18,126)

(87,055)

2,298 Drilling and completion costs incurred

(147,208)

(192,417)

(547,582)

(528,541) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(29,199)

(27,270)

(78,831)

(99,554) Capitalized interest incurred

(5,850)

(8,697)

(20,675)

(24,225) Financing commodity derivative settlements

—

42,341

—

138,237 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

—

793

—

3,534 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 222,280

$ 56,475

$ 510,933

$ 331,060

(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $7.9 million and

$3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $24.4 million and $14.3 million

for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

