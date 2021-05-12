Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC Reports First Quarter Operating And Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Highlights:

Averaged net production of approximately 1.8 bcfe per day for the quarter, of which 89% was natural gas

Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $240 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $210 million

of and net cash provided by operating activities of Decreased average well cost (2) to approximately $564 per lateral foot during the quarter, resulting in capital expenditures incurred of $148 million

to approximately per lateral foot during the quarter, resulting in capital expenditures incurred of Generated $54 million of free cash flow (1) during the quarter

of free cash flow during the quarter Eliminated all debt maturities until Q2 2024 with the retirement of our Convertible Notes in March 2021 and the redemption of our Senior Notes due 2022 in April 2021

and the redemption of our Senior Notes due 2022 in Borrowing base reaffirmed at $1.85 billion in April 2021

in Reiterating annual production, free cash flow and capital guidance for 2021



(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Well costs include drilling, completions, facility and pad costs.

Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results and reaffirmed its 2021 guidance. In addition, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors at 9 AM CDT / 10 AM EDT, Thursday, May 13, 2021. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on our first quarter 2021 performance, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "Ascent has delivered another strong quarter of results. Coming into the year our strategy was clear: improve margins, optimize cost structure and generate sustainable free cash flow while achieving attractive corporate level returns. We successfully executed on all fronts, generating $54 million of free cash flow that was used to improve our balance sheet by eliminating all debt maturities until Q2 2024. As we move forward, the Company is well positioned to deliver on our financial and operational plans as we reiterate our production, capital and free cash flow guidance for the year."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

First quarter 2021 net production averaged 1,791 mmcfe per day, which consisted of 1,600 mmcf per day of natural gas, 9,333 bbls per day of oil and 22,533 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

First quarter 2021 price realizations, including the impact of settled derivatives, were $3.14 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of derivatives, first quarter 2021 price realizations were $3.27 per mcfe.

For the first quarter of 2021, Ascent reported net loss of $43 million, adjusted net income of $59 million and adjusted EBITDAX of $240 million. Ascent incurred a total of $148 million of capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2021 including $127 million for well costs, $8 million for acquisitions and leasehold costs and $13 million of capitalized interest. The Company generated $54 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2021, Ascent had total debt outstanding of approximately $2.8 billion, with $888 million of borrowings outstanding and $149 million of letters of credit issued under its revolving credit facility. Liquidity at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was $819 million, comprised of $813 million of available borrowing capacity and $6 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 3.1x.

The Company continued to improve the balance sheet with a series of transactions aimed at optimizing our debt profile. On March 1, 2021, the Company retired the remaining Convertible Notes for $13 million, and on April 1, 2021, the Company redeemed the remaining $68 million in aggregate principal amount of its 10% Senior Notes due 2022.

In April 2021, Ascent's borrowing base was also reaffirmed at $1.85 billion pursuant to the regularly scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under our credit agreement.

Operational Update

During the first quarter of 2021, Ascent operated 4 drilling rigs and one fracture stimulation crew. The Company spud 14 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 18 wells, and turned in line 11 wells with an average lateral length of 15,265 feet. Seven of the 11 new wells were located in the dry gas and lean gas areas, while the four other wells were in the liquids-rich window. As of March 31, 2021, Ascent had 609 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Our well costs averaged approximately $564 per lateral foot during the first quarter of 2021, a 17% reduction compared to the first quarter of 2020. These cost savings are primarily attributable to sustainable and repeatable drilling and completion efficiency gains as the team continues to reduce cycle times, increase footage drilled and stages completed per day while simultaneously reducing our non-productive time.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges to reduce exposure to volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect our expected operating cash flow. As of March 31, 2021, Ascent had hedged 1,475,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas production for the remainder of calendar year 2021, at approximately $2.56 per mmbtu. In addition, Ascent had also hedged 3,600 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price of $51.82 per bbl for the remainder of calendar year 2021. We also have significant natural gas hedges in place for 2022 and beyond (please reference our financials for additional detail).

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is the eighth largest producer of natural gas in the United States in terms of daily production and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in Southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world with limited environmental impact. For more information, visit www.ascentresources.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020









Revenues:







Natural gas

$ 430,198



$ 292,518

Oil

41,958



49,554

NGL

55,532



36,003

Commodity derivative (loss) gain

(98,670)



208,483

Total Revenues

429,018



586,558

Operating Expenses:







Lease operating expenses

21,405



20,927

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

220,671



232,713

Production and ad valorem taxes

9,040



9,798

Exploration expenses

18,493



26,953

General and administrative expenses

16,569



14,420

Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion and amortization

138,721



175,550

Depreciation and amortization of other assets

513



924

Total Operating Expenses

425,412



481,285

Income from Operations

3,606



105,273

Other (Expense) Income:







Interest expense, net

(41,446)



(33,920)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(5,446)



—

Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt

—



13,493

Other income

348



516

Total Other Expense

(46,544)



(19,911)

Net (Loss) Income

$ (42,938)



$ 85,362



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,034



$ 8,843

Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

237,756



223,976

Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

10,698



8,466

Short-term derivative assets

554



8,202

Other current assets

9,822



8,316

Total Current Assets

264,864



257,803

Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

8,921,819



8,791,061

Other property and equipment

31,525



31,565

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(2,766,200)



(2,627,213)

Property and Equipment, net

6,187,144



6,195,413

Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

4,536



2,401

Other long-term assets

15,004



16,232

Total Assets

$ 6,471,548



$ 6,471,849











Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 63,475



$ 36,736

Revenue payable

102,572



84,142

Accrued interest

57,572



31,287

Current portion of long-term debt, net

—



12,498

Short-term derivative liabilities

130,205



54,144

Other current liabilities

224,533



257,495

Total Current Liabilities

578,357



476,302

Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net of current portion

2,645,558



2,707,382

Long-term derivative liabilities

109,105



113,160

Other long-term liabilities

78,388



73,010

Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,833,051



2,893,552

Member's Equity

3,060,140



3,101,995

Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 6,471,548



$ 6,471,849



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2021

2020







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net (loss) income $ (42,938)



$ 85,362

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 139,234



176,474

Change in fair value of commodity derivatives 77,659



(62,375)

Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives (139)



—

Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties 17,394



26,310

Non-cash interest expense 4,686



1,988

Change in fair value of contingent payment right 5,446



—

Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt —



(13,493)

Stock-based compensation 1,083



—

Other 3,463



(34)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 4,232



77,891

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 210,120



292,123

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Drilling and completion costs (110,551)



(157,857)

Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties (20,601)



(45,391)

Additions to other property and equipment (93)



(1,212)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (131,245)



(204,460)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 325,000



185,000

Repayment of credit facility borrowings (390,000)



(220,000)

Repayment of long-term debt (12,781)



(47,031)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs (447)



—

Other (3,456)



—

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (81,684)



(82,031)

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (2,809)



5,632

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 8,843



7,346

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 6,034



$ 12,978



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020









Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf)

143,967



155,814

Oil (mbbls)

840



1,253

NGL (mbbls)

2,028



3,250

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

161,171



182,832











Average Daily Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,600



1,712

Oil (mbbls/d)

9



14

NGL (mbbls/d)

23



36

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

1,791



2,009

% Natural Gas

89 %

85 % % Liquids

11 %

15 %









Average Sales Prices:







Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 2.99



$ 1.88

Oil ($/bbl)

$ 49.95



$ 39.55

NGL ($/bbl)

$ 27.38



$ 11.08











Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 3.27



$ 2.07

Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

(0.13)



0.80

Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 3.14



$ 2.87



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020









Capital Expenditures Incurred:







Drilling and completion costs incurred

$ 126,447



$ 195,115

Acquisition and leasehold costs incurred

8,402



24,236

Capitalized interest incurred

13,303



22,684

Total Capital Expenditures Incurred

$ 148,152



$ 242,035



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020









Net (Loss) Income

$ (42,938)



$ 85,362

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to adjusted net income:







Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

17,394



26,310

Change in fair value of commodity derivatives

77,659



(62,375)

Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives

(139)



—

Change in fair value of contingent payment right

5,446



—

Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt

—



(13,493)

Stock-based compensation

1,083



—

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

$ 58,505



$ 35,804









(a) As shown above and on the following pages, Ascent uses adjusted net income (loss), EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX, discretionary cash flow and free cash flow (non-GAAP measures) as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of its assets. Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to our investors, as discussed below. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent, are not measures of performance as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.







Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Non-GAAP measures provide no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures and working capital movement. Non-GAAP measures do not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, exploration expenses and other commitments and obligations. However, Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because these measures:











• Are widely used by investors in the natural gas and oil industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure, and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;



• Are more comparable to estimates used by analysts;



• Help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Ascent's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure;



• Excludes one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing cannot be reasonably estimated; and



• Are used by Ascent's management team for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.







There are significant limitations to using non-GAAP measures as measures of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect Ascent's net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating non-GAAP measures reported by different companies.





(b) Ascent defines "adjusted net (loss) income" as net income (loss) before impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties; changes in fair value of commodity derivatives; change in fair value of interest rate derivatives; change in fair value of contingent payment right; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; stock-based compensation; non-recurring legal expense (benefit); acquisition expenses; impairment of other property and equipment; and other non-recurring items.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDAX, ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (Unaudited)

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020









Net (Loss) Income

$ (42,938)



$ 85,362

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDAX:







Exploration expenses

18,493



26,953

Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion and amortization

138,721



175,550

Depreciation and amortization of other assets

513



924

Interest expense, net

41,446



33,920

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

156,235



322,709

Adjustments to reconcile EBITDAX to Adjusted EBITDAX:







Change in fair value of commodity derivatives

77,659



(62,375)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right

5,446



—

Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt

—



(13,493)

Stock-based compensation

1,083



—

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)

$ 240,423



$ 246,841







(a) Ascent defines "EBITDAX" as net income (loss) before exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; and interest expense, net.



(b) See footnote (a) on page 8 for a discussion around our uses of non-GAAP measures.



(c) Ascent defines "adjusted EBITDAX" as EBITDAX before changes in fair value of commodity derivatives; change in fair value of contingent payment right; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; stock-based compensation; non-recurring legal expense (benefit); and other non-recurring items.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDAX, ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months ("LTM") EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021





















Net (Loss) Income

$ (42,938)



$ 168,609



$ (552,432)



$ (291,050)



$ (717,811)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

18,493



26,323



28,096



22,858



95,770

Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion and amortization

138,721



161,449



195,120



201,331



696,621

Depreciation and amortization of other assets

513



774



928



942



3,157

Interest expense, net

41,446



35,781



33,279



31,233



141,739

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

156,235



392,936



(295,009)



(34,686)



219,476

Adjustments to reconcile EBITDAX to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Change in fair value of commodity derivatives

77,659



(202,620)



500,175



239,847



615,061

Change in fair value of contingent payment right

5,446



6,518



—



—



11,964

Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—



15,708



3,632



190



19,530

Stock-based compensation

1,083



1,065



710



—



2,858

Non-recurring legal expense

—



—



—



5,572



5,572

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)

$ 240,423



$ 213,607



$ 209,508



$ 210,923



$ 874,461







(a) Ascent defines "EBITDAX" as net income (loss) before exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; and interest expense, net.



(b) See footnote (a) on page 8 for a discussion around our uses of non-GAAP measures.



(c) Ascent defines "adjusted EBITDAX" as EBITDAX before changes in fair value of commodity derivatives; change in fair value of contingent payment right; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; stock-based compensation; non-recurring legal expense (benefit); and other non-recurring items.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDAX, ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX





March 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020









Net Debt:







Total debt(a)

$ 2,754,108



$ 2,746,900

Less: cash and cash equivalents

6,034



12,978

Net Debt(b)

$ 2,748,074



$ 2,733,922











Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt(b)

$ 2,748,074



$ 2,733,922

LTM Adjusted EBITDAX(c)

$ 874,461



$ 1,136,848

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

3.1 x

2.4 x





(a) Total debt represents outstanding principal balances and includes the current portion of our long-term debt.



(b) Ascent defines "Net Debt" as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand.



(c) Adjusted EBITDAX for the LTM ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF DISCRETIONARY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2021

2020









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 210,120



$ 292,123

Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Discretionary Cash Flow:







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(4,232)



(77,891)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

205,888



214,232

Adjustments to reconcile Discretionary Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow:







Drilling and completion costs incurred

(126,447)



(195,115)

Acquisition and leasehold costs incurred

(8,402)



(24,236)

Capitalized interest incurred

(13,303)



(22,684)

Other

(3,456)



—

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)

$ 54,280



$ (27,803)







(a) Discretionary cash flow is widely accepted as a financial indicator of a natural gas and oil company's ability to generate cash which is used to internally fund exploration and development activities and service debt. Ascent defines "discretionary cash flow" as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities.



(b) See footnote (a) on page 8 for a discussion around our uses of non-GAAP measures.



(c) Free cash flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Ascent defines "free cash flow" as discretionary cash flow less incurred drilling and completion costs, acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties, capitalized interest, debt exchange fees and certain non-recurring items.

