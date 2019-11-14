ASCENT Shares Unique Learning Solutions at Autodesk University 2019

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCENT Center for Technical Knowledge will be presenting at Autodesk University (AU) 2019 and showcasing their professional services for targeted learning and documentation development at Booth AE334. Booth visitors can discuss methodologies for content development including process documentation, custom training guide creation, and technical editing and writing services. Jeff Morris, learning content developer for ASCENT, will also lead the AU class: Using the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection Tools for Land Development Projects. AU 2019 takes place November 19-21 at the Venetian Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Creating documentation of any type can be a challenge when it is not a primary job function. One of the challenges can be determining the correct scope and level of detail needed for the intended audience and purpose. If documentation development is not part of one's regular job function, it's easy to err on the side of providing too much information which can lessen overall effectiveness," says Paul Burden director of product development, ASCENT. "Whether it is content for training or help documentation, our team of learning content developers and technical editors know how to meet those challenges. We use an instructional design methodology to focus on the need-to-know information delivered in the best medium. Our technical editors work with our experts to enhance presentation and readability for our target audiences. They can do the same for our clients, helping their experts craft the best documentation for their products."

ASCENT's learning development experts are specifically trained to provide proven learning experiences that are tailored to employees' workplaces and workflows. See Jeff Morris put this technique into practice with his AU 2019 presentation at 2:45PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. His session ensures that the audience gains an understanding of using InfraWorks for effective conceptual design and carrying that concept into Autodesk Civil 3D and Revit.

ASCENT in the AU Exhibit Hall

At booth AE334 on the exhibit hall floor, ASCENT experts and instructional designers will demonstrate the benefits of developing targeted training materials by leveraging one or a combination of the four pillars of ASCENT's approach to custom learning:

Choosing topics from the existing ASCENT content library



Incorporating an organization's custom models into practice exercises



Embedding an organization's processes into ASCENT's standard content library



Designing original learning content for an organization's employees

Examples of ASCENT's learning materials will be available at the booth for attendees to browse. ASCENT will also offer booth visitors and fellow exhibitors an opportunity to experience ASCENT's Technical Editing services firsthand with a special offer available from booth staff.

About ASCENT

ASCENT- Center for Technical Knowledge, a division of Rand Worldwide (OTCBB: RWWI), is an Authorized Publisher and Developer of Autodesk curriculum, developing professional training courseware and technical documentation for engineering applications including those from Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes and PTC. For more information, visit the ASCENT website and follow ASCENT on Twitter at @ASCENT_CTK.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide is one of the world's leading providers of professional services and technology to the engineering community, targeting organizations in the building, infrastructure and manufacturing industries. www.rand.com

Any and all trademarks making reference to or related to Rand Worldwide and ASCENT, are registered and/or owned by Rand Worldwide, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other legal holders under the Rand Worldwide, Inc. name.

Autodesk, AutoCAD, Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk Infraworks and Autodesk Revit are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

SOURCE Rand Worldwide

Related Links

http://www.rand.com

