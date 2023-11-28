Ascent Software Group Announces Acquisition of Value Acceptance

Acquisition strengthens rapidly growing appraisal software company's position in the mortgage industry.

ALPINE, Utah, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Software Group™ (ASG), the rapidly growing appraisal software company behind Jaro™, the industry's leading end-to-end suite of appraisal-focused products, has announced its acquisition of Value Acceptance (VA), a technology developer dedicated to enhancing and modernizing the property service industry's products and infrastructure. This partnership enhances ASG's ability to provide innovative valuation products and solutions, strengthening its position as a market leader in the appraisal technology industry.

Value Acceptance's first-in-industry technology is the result of a multi-year effort in using LiDAR and augmented reality to deliver the best floor plan technology on the market. It will facilitate a best-in-class data collection tool for completing the new property data reports required by the GSEs. This pioneering technology enables the completion of PDC (property data collection) right at the property, drastically reducing the time required to deliver critical property data. The partnership will allow ASG's cutting-edge technology platform, Jaro, to further deliver on its promise of leading the charge towards appraisal modernization.

"Joining the Ascent team, along with our ability to integrate our industry leading property data collection technology across the Jaro suite, will supercharge our ability to get our innovative solution into the hands of as many property professionals as possible. Combining forces with Jaro and Ascent means we can 10x our impact and drive appraisal modernization forward as a team," Tom Spencer, Co-Founder and Head of Sales and Marketing at Value Acceptance said.

Wesley McCombe, Co-Owner of Value Acceptance adds, "We are confident that our combined strengths and expertise will not only enhance our offerings, but also provide our customers with unprecedented opportunities for growth and transformation. We are excited about the future and the endless possibilities that lie ahead as we embark on this new chapter."

"The Value Acceptance team is a pioneer in LiDAR, artificial intelligence, and prop tech. We are extremely excited to bring them onboard to help us carry out our vision for a fully integrated solution from order to fulfillment. This technology allows our customers to deliver a superior product and service with faster turn times and better quality. Our Jaro platform is already a leader in delivering the best end-to-end appraisal in the market and this will allow us to extend that to these new GSE products. We are excited to bring this technology to market and for what the future holds with the tools we build," said Gareth Borcherds, Managing Director of ASG.

Since bursting on the technology scene two years ago, ASG has rapidly emerged as a formidable player in the appraisal technology sector. The company's remarkable growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to set new industry standards.

About Ascent Software Group

Ascent Software Group (ASG) is a prop-tech solutions provider, bringing positive change to the appraisal process through automation and deep integration to the mortgage industry. ASG's appraisal products blaze a new trail in the appraisal software space, providing comprehensive tools that work in tandem to deliver an innovative valuation experience. ASG has created Jaro, a suite of appraisal management solutions and products. Jaro is the only true end-to-end appraisal platform on the market that serves every party in the valuation process. For more information, visit tryjaro.com.

