Ascent Sports Group Announces Acquisition of LiveBarn

Plan to build upon LiveBarn's leadership in hockey livestreaming to provide an enhanced digital experience for athletes, families and organizations

MONTREAL, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Sports Group ("Ascent"), a company focused on improving connection, engagement and access across youth and amateur sports, announced that it has completed the acquisition of LiveBarn, a leading provider of live and on-demand video and analytics for ice hockey and other sports across North America. The investment marks an important first step in Ascent's efforts to build a more connected and accessible digital experience across the youth and amateur sports ecosystem.

Based in Montreal, LiveBarn provides automated livestreaming and video-on-demand services from thousands of sports facilities across the United States and Canada, enabling athletes, families, coaches and fans to watch games and share highlights from anywhere. The platform primarily serves the youth ice hockey community while also supporting a range of other youth and amateur sports. Over time, Ascent plans to deepen LiveBarn's capabilities in hockey while selectively expanding in additional sports.

Ascent Sports Group was established in January 2026 as a Leaders Strategy™ partnership between GTCR and CEO Gary Swidler, a proven leader in consumer technology with a track record of building and scaling digital platforms. The acquisition of LiveBarn represents Ascent's first investment and a foundational step in its strategy.

Ascent's investment is grounded in a long-term commitment to the youth sports ecosystem — from athletes and families to rink operators and governing bodies. The company intends to build on LiveBarn's existing model by investing in product quality, reliability, and accessibility, with a focus on enhancing the experience for users while continuing to be a trusted partner to venues and leagues.

Ray Giroux, who has served in leadership positions at LiveBarn for more than a decade, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, will become Chief Executive Officer of LiveBarn following the transaction. He succeeds founder Farrel Miller, who will transition to the Board of Directors of Ascent Sports Group.

"LiveBarn is an outstanding business and a strong initial investment for Ascent," said Gary Swidler, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Sports Group. "Families juggle too many disconnected tools to participate in sports — we want to fix that. LiveBarn has built a powerful platform within youth hockey, and we are excited to leverage its capabilities to deliver a more seamless digital experience."

"Over the past decade, LiveBarn has created a unique platform that helps athletes and their families see and share their games whether they're across town or across the country," said Farrel Miller, Founder of LiveBarn. "I'm proud of what we've built and look forward to continuing to support the business and its mission in the years ahead."

"I'm honored to lead LiveBarn during this exciting next chapter," said Ray Giroux, Chief Executive Officer of LiveBarn. "As a hockey parent, former player and a longtime member of the LiveBarn team, I know how important the platform is to players, families and our venue and league partners. With the support of Ascent and Gary, we plan to accelerate investment in our technology and continue improving the experience, building an even stronger platform for the youth sports community."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Ares Credit funds will remain an investor in LiveBarn following the transaction.

Raymond James served as financial advisor to LiveBarn, and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP served as legal advisor. Evercore served as financial advisor to Ascent and GTCR, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodmans LLP served as legal advisors.

About LiveBarn

LiveBarn provides automated livestreaming and on-demand video and analytics for youth and amateur sports, enabling families, coaches and athletes to watch games and share moments from anywhere. Streaming from more than 4,000 playing surfaces across the U.S. and Canada, LiveBarn is widely used across the ice hockey community and a growing number of other sports. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Montreal. For more information, visit livebarn.com.

About Ascent Sports Group

Ascent Sports Group is a newly formed technology and media platform established by GTCR, a leading private equity firm, in partnership with Gary Swidler. The company is focused on investing in and building digital products that enhance participation, engagement, and connection across youth and amateur sports. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit www.ascentsportsgroup.com.

Ascent Sports Group Media Contact

Josh Clarkson / Ryan Smith / Peter Gavaris

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascent Sports Group