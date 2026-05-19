Ascent Strategy Group Named One of the Best Healthcare PR Agencies in the World

Recognition underscores agency's strides to pioneer digital health communications at the intersection of innovation, regulation and reputation

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Strategy Group, the first agency built to power healthcare's digital transformation, has been named one of the Best Healthcare PR Agencies in the World by PRovoke Media in recognition of its achievements guiding healthcare organizations through an era of accelerating change and reputational risk. The agency helps global brands, health systems and startups build trust, accelerate healthtech adoption, and differentiate in crowded categories.

Ascent Strategy Group "has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry," wrote PRovoke Media in its review, highlighting the agency's health equity mission, proprietary AI-powered tools, and culture of collaboration that pairs skilled practitioners with key opinion leaders and physician creators to provide "unparalleled expertise to clients".

"We are honored to be named to PRovoke Media's Best Agencies list," said Ascent Strategy Group Founder and CEO John Digles. "We're grateful to our clients, peers, and the expert analysts who have provided validation of our work to develop disciplines for digital health communications, evolve best practices, and power healthcare transformation."

Ascent Strategy Group's rapid growth has been fueled by major assignment wins, premier innovations, and recognition from the industry's most respected award programs, including:

Back-to-back nominations for The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management for guiding clients through digital transformation with trust as the foundation.

Honored by judges in the 2026 SABRE Awards and PR Week Healthcare Awards for one of the best healthtech campaigns of the year for the launch of the first blood pressure monitor with AI-powered AFib detection.

Golden Trumpet Awards in Healthcare and Medical Marketing for growing the digital health category and in Corporate Social Responsibility for making measurable strides to bridge disparities in heart health, maternal care, and chronic care.

In2 SABRE Storytelling Award finalist for a collaboration with physician creators that drew millions of views and acclaim for charting a new path in healthcare storytelling.

Recognized by Modern Healthcare's Best in Business for setting a standard of excellence in healthcare marketing and public relations while making significant strides to address health disparities. "Ascent Strategy Group's commitment to measurable success and meaningful impact sets it apart."

The agency has developed and introduced the first marketing and communications tools to guide healthcare transformation, which have delivered measurable impact across campaigns.

Digital Health IQ ™ is Ascent Strategy Group's AI-integrated communications algorithm, used to synthesize data from medical professionals, patients and research. It streamlines message testing and converts insights into precise outreach strategies.

™ is Ascent Strategy Group's AI-integrated communications algorithm, used to synthesize data from medical professionals, patients and research. It streamlines message testing and converts insights into precise outreach strategies. StoryRise ™ is the agency's cinematic storytelling framework; a creative collaboration of movie producers and physician creators that applies professional screenwriting techniques to turn complex clinical data into compelling, human-centric narratives.

™ is the agency's cinematic storytelling framework; a creative collaboration of movie producers and physician creators that applies professional screenwriting techniques to turn complex clinical data into compelling, human-centric narratives. Poster Session ™ is the agency's scientific communications protocol to promote evidence-based adoption. It integrates meta‑analysis, demographic data, and media environment insights so clinical findings factor into decision-making and adoption.

™ is the agency's scientific communications protocol to promote evidence-based adoption. It integrates meta‑analysis, demographic data, and media environment insights so clinical findings factor into decision-making and adoption. The Equipoise Method™ is the agency's data‑driven reputation management methodology, grounded in behavioral science and audience intelligence, to aid healthcare organizations in navigating transformation, skepticism and scrutiny.

In a peer review of The Equipoise Method, judges in the 2026 In2 SABRE Awards awarded Ascent Strategy Group a Certificate of Excellence in Innovation and commended the reputation management methodology as an achievement in behavioral science.

Digles launched the agency at CES 2024 as the world's largest innovation showcase gathered tech luminaries to shape cutting edge solutions to society's biggest challenges. The visionary healthcare communicator charted roadmaps for clients to introduce health technologies, accelerate adoption, and strengthen their reputations by addressing health system vulnerabilities.

Industry leaders nominated Digles Innovator of the Year and recognized him as an Outstanding Agency Professional for two consecutive years.

PRovoke Media previously named Ascent Strategy Group to its 2025 list of the 6 Best New Agencies in North America. The PRovoke Media team conducted an extensive examination of the global public relations business and evaluated agencies based on criteria including growth, financial performance, creativity, campaigns, culture, innovation, and thought leadership.

"PRovoke Media undertook the most extensive examination of the global public relations agency business in our history," said PRovoke Media Founder Paul Holmes. "These lists are the culmination of that work, featuring our selections for The Best Agencies in the World."

Follow Ascent Strategy Group on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and the company's newsroom. Contact the agency to request an executive briefing on reputational risk and transformation readiness.

About Ascent Strategy Group

Ascent Strategy Group is the first public relations agency built to power healthcare's digital transformation. The trailblazing agency works at the intersection of innovation, regulation and reputation with a health equity mission. Recognized for superior achievement in reputation management, Ascent Strategy Group pairs skilled practitioners with key opinion leaders, physician creators and the first marketing and communications tools designed to guide healthcare transformation. The agency is a member of the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) and the Society for Health Communication. To explore the future of healthcare communications, visit www.ascentstrategygroup.com.

SOURCE Ascent Strategy Group