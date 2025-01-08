Ascent Strategy Group Recognized by Modern Healthcare's Best in Business, Affirms Health Equity Mission Amid Alarming Disparities

Agency Founder nominated Outstanding Agency Professional, Innovator of the Year

First public relations agency built for digital health cites lack of primary care access, heart health deserts and maternal care shortage as urgent disparities to address

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Strategy Group, the first public relations agency dedicated to powering healthcare's digital transformation, is recognized by Modern Healthcare's Best in Business for setting a standard of excellence in healthcare marketing and public relations. The trailblazing Chicago-based agency celebrated its first anniversary today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) by affirming its mission to advance health equity amid increasing disparities. The agency launched last year at the world's largest innovation showcase which unites tech luminaries to pioneer the future and solve the world's biggest challenges.

Agency Founder Nominated Outstanding Agency Professional, Innovator of the Year Post this Modern Healthcare's Best in Business 2024 recognized Ascent Strategy Group for setting a standard of excellence in healthcare marketing and public relations.

"Our healthcare system is stretched amid crisis levels in health disparities, and we are resolved to help bridge these gaps," said Ascent Strategy Group Founder and CEO John Digles. "Nearly a third of Americans – 100 million people – don't have access to primary care1. Half of U.S. counties do not have a single cardiologist2 and have become heart health deserts. One in every three U.S. counties do not have a single obstetric clinician3 – that's a maternal care shortage."

"Ascent Strategy Group is working with forward-thinking clients and breakthrough new medical technologies that can help bridge these health gaps. We're dedicated to effective outreach and expansive engagement with medical professionals and patient communities so those who need these solutions most urgently can gain access and have the option," said Digles.

In its first year in business, Ascent Strategy Group reinvented the agency model to serve the next era of healthcare, created a path to redefine healthcare storytelling, and launched the first marketing and communications tools ever offered in the public relations industry for healthcare transformation.

The agency collaborated with physician creators to raise awareness of under-discussed chronic conditions, expanded healthcare information engagement across media and social ecosystems, and worked with brands to conduct outreach in areas impacted by health disparities.

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award cited the agency's return-on-investment approach and focus on addressing health disparities as a core differentiator. "Ascent Strategy Group's commitment to measurable success and meaningful impact sets it apart."

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

In addition to Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Awards4, Ascent Strategy Group earned several accolades in its inaugural year. Mr. Digles was named an Outstanding Agency Professional finalist for the 2025 PR Week Healthcare Awards5 and was nominated by his peers as the public relations industry's Innovator of the Year in the Innovation SABRE Awards6.

"It's an honor to work with clients who are healthcare leaders and innovators dedicated to meaningful change and better outcomes," said Digles. "The portfolio of innovation, research and development throughout our client roster represents a tremendous opportunity to transform healthcare and bridge health disparities."

About Ascent Strategy Group

Ascent Strategy Group is the first public relations agency founded to power the digital transformation of healthcare. The agency, named to Modern Healthcare's Best in Business, is home to accomplished practitioners and the public relations industry's first tools for healthcare transformation, next-level storytelling, and marketing of clinical research. Ascent Strategy Group offers a full suite of services, including reinvention, reputation management, thought leadership, storytelling, marketing communications, social media, and influencer marketing. The trailblazing Chicago-based agency is a member of the Coalition for Health AI (CHAIÔ) and the Society for Health Communication. To explore the future of health and wellness communications, visit www.ascentstrategygroup.com .

