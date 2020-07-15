Ascent Student Loans Launches New Scholarship for Students Speaking Up for Social Change

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding, LLC (Ascent Student Loans and Skills Fund), an award-winning education finance company, announced today's launch of a new $1,000 monthly, no-essay scholarship opportunity for students focused on supporting social causes that motivate them. Students can enter on AscentStudentLoans/SocialCauseScholarship by sharing on social media how they influence positive social changes in their local community and beyond.

"Students are among the biggest demographic supporting social change movements by joining peaceful protests, signing petitions, making donations, showing up to the voting polls, and sharing resources on their social media platforms," said Kim McNealy, Chief Marketing Officer of Ascent. "Our students are showing up, and now it is time for us to do our part – promoting and rewarding the positive changes they want to see in the world."

For Ascent's first monthly $1,000 social cause scholarship giveaway, students are asked to share a resource on one of their social media platforms to support the fight against racism. After the winner is randomly selected on August 15th, a new social cause scholarship task will launch. (You do not need to have an Ascent or Skills Fund loan to participate, but you must be 18+ and a U.S. citizen).

"We will continue supporting students and the social causes important to them, such as fighting racism," said Ken Ruggiero, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent. "In addition to a new scholarship, we are matching employee contributions to organizations fighting racism, creating more diverse internship opportunities, and building a not-for-profit organization where we hope to inspire students, especially in disadvantaged neighborhoods, to access affordable education to pursue their dreams."

Visit AscentStudentLoans.com/SocialImpact to learn more about the new scholarship and AscentStudentLoans.com/CEOLetter for more information on how Ascent is taking action.

About Ascent Funding, LLC

Ascent Funding, LLC (Ascent and Skills Fund) is committed to revolutionizing how students pay for higher education. Ascent designed a new private student loan program that gives students more opportunities to pay for college with or without a cosigner. Skills Fund helps students attend accelerated learning programs, including coding bootcamps, by covering the cost of tuition and other living expenses. Ascent and Skills Fund loans are originated by Richland State Bank, Member FDIC.

Contact for Press Inquiries

Lauren Thayer | Director of Marketing

619-684-7294

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascent Funding, LLC

Related Links

http://ascentstudentloans.com

