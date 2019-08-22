Ascent Vision Technologies Appoints Lee Dingman as President & CCO

Lee Dingman has been a fundamental team leader since AVT was established back in 2015. Lee's strength in sales and strategy has supported business growth and development. In his new role, Lee will direct commercial strategy, leading the global Sales and Marketing Department. Lee joined Ascent Vision after a successful career in the medical industry. Prior to this, Lee served 9 years of military service as an Infantry Officer in the US Army. Lee is a combat veteran of the Iraq War and a 2000 Graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point.

CEO at AVT, Tim Sheehy, said: "I am delighted to announce Lee Dingman as President and CCO at AVT. Lee has been an instrumental member of the leadership team at Ascent Vision since its founding in 2015 and he continues to lead the team into exciting new growth markets."

Lee Dingman, President and CCO, said: "It has been an exciting time to see the growth of our international team take the lead in world-wide counter UAS and anti-drone technology. I am proud to have led our enterprise in winning over $40 million in contracts in the last 12 months and thank our customers for their trust in our people and products. I would like to thank the AVT ownership and management team for their faith and confidence in me, as well as our hard-working employees for delivering innovative products to combat new threats across the globe."

About Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT)

AVT specializes in innovative systems for counter UAS; air defense; ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance); and target acquisition for the defense and aerospace industry. AVT is a world-leading provider of CUAS solutions. The X-MADIS, eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defense Integrated System, is a proven fully integrated solution that detects, locates, tracks, identifies and defeats sUAS for fixed site and on-the-move mission. AVT designs and manufactures high-performance, multi sensor, gyro-stabilized imaging systems for airborne, ground and maritime domains, which are fielded in over 50 countries.

Find out more about AVT by visiting www.ascentvision.com.

SOURCE Ascent Vision Technologies

Related Links

http://www.ascentvision.com

