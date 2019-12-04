Ascent Vision Technologies Conducts Comprehensive Customer Field Training Event

The X-MADIS, eXpeditionary Mobile Air Defense Integrated System, is a fully integrated counter drone solution that detects, locates, tracks, identifies and defeats small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) by combining the capabilities of radar, optics, radio frequency detection and electronic command and control mitigation of the unmanned aircraft. The X-MADIS is unique in that it accomplishes the mission while the unit is static or on the move, at speeds exceeding 40mph.

"The training session allowed our customer to utilize the system's full range of capabilities and experience its effectiveness," said Lee Dingman, President at AVT. "We simulated real-life drone attack scenarios, giving the customer the opportunity to execute the response and to experience the outcome in real time. We also demonstrated the system's ability to detect and mitigate several drones at a time."

The training also included system installation and set-up options, maintenance and operational techniques such as efficiently incorporating software enhancements and trouble-shooting. "The training took place over six days, giving our customer the opportunity to get more familiar with the system's operation, as well as address any questions they had encountered in deploying the X-MADIS for their mission," added Dingman.

"AVT is committed to making sure every customer's operation runs smoothly and effectively," Dingman continued. "We design and execute our customized training solutions to help customers make rapid and informed decisions when responding to sUAS threats."



The X-MADIS is in service globally protecting some of the world's most influential leaders, as well as combat forces, civilians and critical infrastructure. AVT has seen rapid growth this year, notching its strongest year yet for X-MADIS sales. The company is currently working with several other international customers interested in purchasing the X-MADIS system.

About the X-MADIS

The X-MADIS is a fully integrated counter UAS system (CUAS) that combines the most innovative technologies to offer a powerful fixed site and on-the-move (OTM) solution to combat sUAS threats. The system includes AVT's pioneering CUAS optic, four all-threat air surveillance radars and an electronic warfare system.

These components are seamlessly integrated with AVT's intuitive command and control (C2) software, CUAS Suite, for complete command and control of the entire kill chain. CUAS Suite is a touchscreen interface that ties all the components together into a user-friendly and rapidly-deployable system.

About Ascent Vision Technologies

Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) specializes in gyro-stabilized imaging systems, fully integrated solutions and innovative software for ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), air defense and counter drone operations for the defense, aerospace and unmanned systems industries. AVT's pioneering systems are supporting airborne, ground and maritime missions around the world. Founded in 2015 by combat veterans of the U.S. Military, AVT has become a leader in various disciplines, including counter drone technology, aerial firefighting sensors and surveillance systems, and offers custom innovations as well as a range of field proven solutions. For more information, please visit, www.ascentvision.com.

