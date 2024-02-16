Ascent Wealth Strategies Founder Boris Desancic on Wealth Management for High-Profit Business Owners

News provided by

Ascent Wealth Strategies

16 Feb, 2024, 10:09 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Wealth Strategies, a wealth management firm with clients across the U.S., announces a pivotal discussion featuring founder Boris Desancic on the "Entrepreneurial Journey" podcast, hosted by Dave Wescott. In a detailed conversation, Desancic delivers key financial strategies for successful business owners navigating uncertain economic landscapes.

Boris Desancic, with his three-decade-strong expertise, emphasizes how high-net-worth individuals and business owners with substantial net profits can leverage economic downturns for growth. "It's about being prepared and strategically positioned to take decisive action when the time is right," Desancic advises.

The session sheds light on the bespoke needs of affluent entrepreneurs and the importance of visionary financial planning. Ascent Wealth Strategies specializes in helping this elite group enhance their financial fortitude through meticulous tax planning, robust asset protection, and strategic legacy building.

To explore the full range of insights from the interview and discover how Ascent Wealth Strategies can elevate your financial trajectory, visit https://www.ascentwealthstrategies.com/blog/boris-desancic-podcast-interview

For an in-depth understanding of the wealth management services tailored for high-achieving business owners, connect with Ascent Wealth Strategies at ascentwealthstrategies.com

DISCLOSURE:

Ascent Wealth Strategies provides strategies for financial/estate and/or tax planning. These strategies do not constitute tax or legal advice. Consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC dba Ascent Wealth Strategies is a Registered Investment Advisor. This document is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC unless a service agreement is in place.

SOURCE Ascent Wealth Strategies

