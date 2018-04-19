Ascent360 and Snowvation Carve Out a Partnership

As a pioneer of cloud-based customer data integration platforms, Ascent360 will integrate seamlessly with Snowvation being able to now enhance customer profiles through attributes such as skier ability, lesson type, and more. Leveraging this additional data will allow resorts the ability to deliver more targeted guest experiences, personalize marketing campaigns and analyze the customer in greater depth than ever before.

"Our integration with Ascent360 will offer limitless capabilities in enabling resorts to target their ski school marketing efforts based on factors like ability level, progression, instructor satisfaction, and more," said Michael Stocker, CEO of Snowvation. "If beginner conversion is essential to our future, better leveraging all of the data that Snowvation collects from ski school guests is imperative."

One way the partnership will enhance the guest experience is to seamlessly integrate booking data with pre-arrival emails, giving the customer pertinent information leading up to their lesson even before they arrive at the mountain. Resorts will be able to deliver targeted information like weather, dining options, parking tips, daycare suggestions, coupons, and more, based on the type of customer. In addition, with the ability to integrate all data, Snowvation's partnership with Ascent360 will allow for post-lesson surveys about guest experiences, as well as up-sell emails and incentives.

"Our goal is to build a lifelong relationship with your customer by enabling granular, targeted and authentic conversations," said Scott Buelter, CEO of Ascent360. "Our integration with Snowvation will extend the power of the technology stack available to resorts, and will dramatically improve the experience for the customer, creating more loyalty—which leads to better overall revenue in the long run."

"Snowvation and Ascent360 represent two of the fastest growing new technology players in the ski industry," Stocker said. "Our partnership and integration will help challenge the status quo-thinking in the space and open new doors to offer a modern guest experience… before, during, and after the visit."

About Ascent360

Headquartered in Golden, CO, Ascent360 is the pioneer of a leading cloud-based customer data platform for B2C companies looking to turn customer data into insights and income. Learn more by visiting www.ascent360.com.

About Snowvation

Founded in 2016, Snowvation is the largest and fastest growing snowsports platform. Snowvation is a venture-backed company that empowers dozens of ski & snowboard areas across the United States, Asia, and South America, to better engage with their guests. Snowvation's best-in-class activity booking platform enables resorts to offer a seamless e-commerce experience powered by a robust real-time scheduling, payroll, and management tool.

