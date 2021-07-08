Ascent360 Data-Driven Marketing Platform Integrates with Shopify to Create a More Engaging Customer Experience

GOLDEN, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360 has announced that their robust data-driven marketing platform is launching on the Shopify App Store to help Shopify merchants unlock and leverage the power of point-of-sale and e-commerce data for their marketing. The power of these combined solutions activates important customer data and transforms it into targeted segments, automates meaningful omnichannel engagement, and results in long-term retention.

The Ascent360 offering for Shopify helps bring the data merchants are already collecting to life. With every e-commerce transaction, powerful data points are being collected, yet the information lacks actionable insights for future marketing. With the support of Ascent360's comprehensive platform, Shopify customer data can be ingested and cleansed to create a clearer picture of purchase behavior, easily segment customers, and provide a strategic approach and platform for personalized messaging. The integration makes the data that is being collected much more powerful and creates a seamless omnichannel marketing experience.

Many retailers have found themselves stuck in a marketing rut of general outreach and time-intensive manual processes. This can make it difficult to keep customers engaged and coming back, while also contributing to the challenge of accurately measuring marketing ROI. Ascent360's data-driven marketing platform has an extensive library of ready-to-send campaigns available such as emails that can be personalized for each customer segment. It also features out of the box reporting that helps companies measure marketing attribution and determine which campaigns are having the greatest impact on conversion and retention.

Scott Buelter, CEO at Ascent360, expressed the importance of this integration and the benefits it can provide for busy retailers. "By combining the capabilities of two robust, data-centered platforms, retailers gain unique access to a more focused customer view," he said. "Ascent360 allows Shopify merchants to unlock the power of the customer data and deliver personalized 1:1 messages at scale. They can make the data work for them."

The Ascent360 integration provides Shopify merchants with the most sophisticated data-driven marketing platform available to SMB retailers and maximizes the ability to use their customer data for unrivaled business growth and long-term customer retention. Starting today, companies can easily access the Ascent360 integration in the Shopify app store. For more information, visit www.ascent360.com/go/shopify.

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Data-Driven Marketing Platform for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 helps businesses understand their customer base, nurture authentic lifelong relationships and drive sales by sending messages that matter. Today we manage numerous databases for clients across brand, retail, e-commerce, and resort segments. Ascent360 seamlessly integrates with over 100 data systems, and our sophisticated segmentation and data hygiene engine provides a clean, unified view of customers. Clients rely on our library of proven, automated marketing campaigns to easily send personalized 1:1 messages at scale.

