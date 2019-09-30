Ascent360 Welcomes Jason Root As Senior Vice President of Client Success Team

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading customer database platform (CDP) provider for mid-market businesses, today announced a new Senior Vice President of Client Success: Jason Root. Root, a professional services veteran, has been brought on to help Ascent360 clients quickly realize value and combat steep learning curves common during the adoption of new marketing technologies.

"Jason is an exceptional operations leader," says Scott Buelter. "He has led multiple departments at data giants such as Epsilon and Oracle and has built teams at successful marketing technology start-ups. Jason and his team will be pivotal in helping our company and our clients grow."

Root has a background in account management, client services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) implementations, process development and operational delivery. Additionally, he has digital marketing and data management expertise — which Buelter says makes him a natural fit for Ascent360.

"I am happy to join a growing company that partners with clients to maximize the value of the technology," says Root. "Like the rest of the company, the team and I are focused on client results."

Root is tasked with leading Ascent360's client success teams and partnering with Ascent360's clients to deliver significant value. A key differentiator of the Ascent360 CDP solution is the unique combination of client facing service offerings delivered together with its innovative SaaS platform. Ascent360 provides a dedicated client success manager who partners with clients from signature through to scaled execution. Ascent360 also deploys experienced implementation resources to ensure rapid integration of systems and data scientists and marketing experts to strategize with clients to ensure long-term revenue growth.

"CDPs are designed to enable businesses to build authentic relationships with customers," says Buelter. "We live that philosophy by forming trusted relationships with our own clients. Jason knows how to develop lasting partnerships and will ensure our methodology is repeatable to make our clients' success predictable."

About Ascent360:

Ascent360 is a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 developed one of the first CDPs, and today manages over 150 databases for clients across brand, retail, resort and e-commerce segments. With the mission of simplifying and humanizing data, the Ascent360 Software-as-a-Service solution helps marketers understand their customers and personalize their approach to meet individual needs. Ascent360 offers on-going data analysis and strategic marketing guidance to guarantee an immediate and a long-term return on investment.

For more information, visit http://www.ascent360.com/, or contact Kristi Ashton at 1-720-728-3362 or email kashton@ascent360.com.

SOURCE Ascent360

Related Links

https://www.ascent360.com

