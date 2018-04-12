Ascentage Pharma Announces Five Abstracts To Be Presented at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. and HONG KONG, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma, a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing apoptosis-targeted therapies for cancers and other diseases, today announced that research on its pipeline of small molecule therapeutics will be presented at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Chicago, April 14-18, 2018.
"The work we're presenting at AACR this year focuses on the translational research of our investigational compounds currently in clinical trials. These studies led to the identification of promising combination approaches, discovery of new indications, as well as a better understanding of their mechanisms. This knowledge has helped us accelerate our drug discovery efforts and provides support for our ongoing clinical trials." commented Dr. Dajun Yang, Chairman and CEO of Ascentage.
AACR abstracts include:
- Title: Targeting the Anti-Apoptotic BCL-2 Family Protein Provides an Effective and Precise Therapeutic Strategy for NHL
Session Title: BCL-2 Family and Mitochondrial Apoptosis
Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 15, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM CDT
Poster Number: 301
- Title: Targeting BCL-2 and BCL-xL With a Novel Dual Inhibitor APG-1252 Triggers Cell Death and Inhibits Tumor Growth in Small Cell Lung Cancer Models
Session Title: BCL-2 Family and Mitochondrial Apoptosis
Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 15, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM CDT
Poster Number: 307
- Title: A Novel MDM2-p53 Antagonist APG-115 Induces p53-Mediated Apoptosis and Enhances Radiosensitivity in Colorectal Cancer
Session Title: BCL-2 Family and Mitochondrial Apoptosis
Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 15, 2018 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM CDT
Poster Number: 314
- Title: HQP1351, A Novel Multikinase Inhibitor in Clinical Development, Overcomes Drug Resistance for the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors in Preclinical Models
Session Title: Therapeutic Resistance: New Targets and New Inhibitors
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 16, 2018 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT
Poster Number: 1979
- Title: SMAC Mimetics APG-1387 Synergizes with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Preclinical Models
Session Title: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment 2
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 16, 2018 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT
Poster Number: 1754
About Ascentage Pharma
Ascentage Pharma is a globally-focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for cancers, hepatitis B and age-related diseases. Based on breakthrough technology from the University of Michigan, the Company's expertise is in designing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancers. Ascentage has built a rich pipeline of seven clinical candidates, including a novel, highly potent Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, APG-1252, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.ascentagepharma.com.
Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
E-mail: abonanno@bmccommunications.com
Phone: +1 914 450 0349
Investor Contact
Chad Rubin
E-mail: crubin@troutgroup.com
Phone: +1 646 378 2947
