Ascentage Pharma Announces Five Abstracts To Be Presented at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

"The work we're presenting at AACR this year focuses on the translational research of our investigational compounds currently in clinical trials. These studies led to the identification of promising combination approaches, discovery of new indications, as well as a better understanding of their mechanisms. This knowledge has helped us accelerate our drug discovery efforts and provides support for our ongoing clinical trials." commented Dr. Dajun Yang, Chairman and CEO of Ascentage.

Ascentage Pharma is a globally-focused, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies for cancers, hepatitis B and age-related diseases. Based on breakthrough technology from the University of Michigan, the Company's expertise is in designing therapeutics that inhibit protein-protein interactions to restore apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancers. Ascentage has built a rich pipeline of seven clinical candidates, including a novel, highly potent Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, APG-1252, as well as candidates aimed at IAP and MDM2-p53 pathways, and next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.ascentagepharma.com.

Amy Bonanno

E-mail: abonanno@bmccommunications.com

Phone: +1 914 450 0349

Chad Rubin

E-mail: crubin@troutgroup.com

Phone: +1 646 378 2947

