Ascentage Pharma Announces Promising Phase 1 Interim Results in Two Clinical Programs to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. and HONG KONG, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma, a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing apoptosis-targeted therapies for cancers and other diseases, today announced that interim results from two clinical programs will be presented at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, June 1-5, 2018.

The poster sessions of APG-1252, a novel dual inhibitor of Bcl-2/Bcl-xL, and APG-1387, a IAP inhibitor, will be held on June 4.