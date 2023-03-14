Ascentage Pharma to Present Latest Results from Three Preclinical Studies at 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that the latest results from three preclinical studies of the company's novel third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor olverembatinib (HQP1351) and two key assets of Ascentage Pharma's apoptosis-targeting pipeline, the Bcl-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) and the MDM2-p53 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115), have been selected for presentations at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2023). These results provide key findings that will support continued advances in the development of innovative therapeutics. Abstracts featuring these results have already been published in the AACR's official website.

The AACR annual meeting is one of the world's largest and longest-standing scientific gatherings in the field of cancer research. Covering some of the most cutting-edge advances in all the areas of oncology research and innovation, the annual event attracts tremendous interest from the global cancer research community. This year's AACR annual meeting will be held from April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, USA.

These three abstracts from Ascentage Pharma include:

Olverembatinib (HQP1351)

Olverembatinib (HQP1351) enhances antitumor effects of immunotherapy in renal cell carcinoma (RCC)

Abstract#: 5071

Track: Immunology

Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies 1

Session Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 , 1:30 PM-5:00 PM, EDT

Our results suggest that combining olverembatinib with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) confers synergistic antitumor effects in an RCC cancer mouse model by targeting tumor growth, angiogenesis, and immune regulation. This novel combination may provide an alternative approach to enhance treatment effects with CPIs in renal cancers.

Olverembatinib (HQP1351) plus Lisaftoclax (APG-2575)

Combination of olverembatinib (HQP1351) with BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) overcomes resistance in gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs)

Abstract#: 1631

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Session Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 , 9:00 AM-12:30 PM, EDT

Our results demonstrate that olverembatinib and Bcl-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax have synergistic antitumor effects in imatinib-resistant GIST. Considering that the resistance mechanisms are similar for most tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), this novel dual approach may have the potential for treating patients with GISTs whose disease has progressed after treatment with imatinib or other TKIs.

Alrizomadlin (APG-115)

MDM2 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115) promotes antitumor activity of mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitors in uveal melanoma

Abstract#: 1632

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Session Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 , 9:00 AM-12:30 PM, EDT

Our results demonstrate the potential utility of combining alrizomadlin with MAPK pathway inhibitors to treat patients with uveal melanoma.

