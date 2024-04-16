Ascential Medical & Life Sciences Appoints Anupam Girdhar as Divisional CEO

With more than two decades of relevant experience, Girdhar has held leadership positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Baxter Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascential Medical & Life Sciences today announced the appointment of Anupam Girdhar as divisional CEO. A business leader with 25 years of operational and strategic experience, Mr. Girdhar has managed complex life science tools and medical devices businesses. He has a proven track record fostering growth and cultivating top-tier organizations and will work towards positioning Ascential Medical & Life Sciences for lasting success.

Anupam Girdhar

Mr. Girdhar joins the Ascential team from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he spent the last seven years. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager of PCR Platforms and Genetic Testing Solutions. Prior to that, he was instrumental in building Thermo Fisher's Clinical Vertical in the Genetic Sciences Division, as well as establishing the company's leadership position in COVID testing.

"I look forward to leading this accomplished team and tackling some of the most complex challenges in the industry while delivering high-quality engineering, design, testing, manufacturing and automation solutions at scale," Mr. Girdhar said. "With exceptional engineering teams from D&K Engineering, Korvis, NACS, Kinematic Automation and more under our umbrella, Ascential Medical & Life Sciences is the leader in providing end-to-end solutions in medical device and life sciences contract manufacturing and automation. As we further build upon the company's proven record and unique, specialized expertise, we will continue to provide unmatched value to our customers and propel the industry forward."

Prior to Thermo Fisher, Mr. Girdhar spent nine years at Baxter Healthcare, where he held multiple leadership positions including vice president of marketing for Clinical Nutrition and Fluid Systems businesses and led strategic initiatives for the Medication Delivery Division. He also has experience as a management consultant providing marketing, sales and strategy solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies.

"Anupam has an impressive background that combines technical and business expertise and a proven reputation in the medical and life sciences industry," said Jeff Moss, CEO of Ascential Technologies. "He is uniquely qualified to meet the evolving needs of our clients and navigate challenges within the industry. This hire is an investment in the long-term success of our business, and we are poised to emerge as the industry leader."

Ascential Medical & Life Sciences provides end-to-end capabilities for complex medical device assembly and total commercialization services from ideation to scaled manufacturing. The division's former interim president, Scott Watts, will be moving to Ascential Technologies' specialty industrial vertical to serve as its first divisional CEO.

About Ascential Technologies

Ascential Technologies, (formerly known as Burke Porter Group), designs, develops, and automates complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes across medical & life sciences, transportation, and specialty industrial end markets. The company tackles customers' most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of innovation experience, Ascential has a global presence and the expertise of more than 2,300 professionals across 40 locations, helping customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. The company's uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential's customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators, including 3M, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Electrolux, GM, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.ascentialtech.com.

