Ascential Medical & Life Sciences Wins Advanced Lateral Flow Award for Leadership in Diagnostics

News provided by

Ascential Technologies

22 Feb, 2024, 15:26 ET

Company's Ted Meigs Recognized for Exceptional Leadership, Collaboration and Strategic Insight into the Lateral Flow Diagnostics Industry

SAN DIEGO , Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascential Medical & Life Sciences (M&LS) today announced it has been awarded the 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC) award for Leadership in Diagnostics based on the contributions of Ted Meigs, executive advisor and former CEO and president of Kinematic Automation (now part of Ascential M&LS).

Continue Reading
Ascential Medical & Life Sciences (M&LS) has been awarded the 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC) award for Leadership in Diagnostics based on the contributions of Ted Meigs (pictured), executive advisor and former CEO and president of Kinematic Automation (now part of Ascential M&LS).
Ascential Medical & Life Sciences (M&LS) has been awarded the 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC) award for Leadership in Diagnostics based on the contributions of Ted Meigs (pictured), executive advisor and former CEO and president of Kinematic Automation (now part of Ascential M&LS).

The ALFC 2024 award is designed to commend extraordinary advancements in lateral flow diagnostics (LFD) that bring fast, accessible, and affordable testing at the point of care. These awards also motivate professionals to continue driving innovation and excellence within the industry.

Ascential M&LS won this award based on significant manufacturing innovation and support of Lateral Flow Diagnostics over decades through Kinematic Automation, and importantly, Ted Meig's exceptional leadership, collaboration, and strategic insight contributing to the LFD sector's growth and evolution. He has dedicated his career to advancing test strip manufacturing which has led to faster time-to-market for new tests and quicker diagnoses and treatment for patients, with seven patents issued and more pending.

Over the course of his career, Ted's innovative leadership has been instrumental in developing state-of-the-art processes for lateral flow assay production. His commitment to precision engineering, honed during his tenure at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft, laid the foundation for success. Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, through Ted's leadership, his innovation enabled manufacturers across the globe to meet the surging and critical demand for at-home and point-of-care tests, exemplifying his dedication to customer success and making significant contributions to global health efforts.

"This award recognizes the critical work that takes place behind the scenes to scale up LFD manufacturing and testing capacity to meet demand during a global pandemic as well as to bring new innovations forward to improve patient care, reliability and access to testing solutions," said Scott Watts, President Ascential Medical & Life Sciences. "The great work Ted has done over four decades has contributed to early disease detection and outbreak control, ultimately protecting individual and community health on a global scale. This award is extremely well-deserved."

About Ascential Technologies

Ascential Technologies, (formerly known as Burke Porter Group), designs, develops, and automates complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes across medical & life sciences, transportation, and specialty industrial end markets. The company tackles customers' most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of innovation experience, Ascential has a global presence and the expertise of more than 2,300 professionals across 40 locations, helping customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. The company's uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential's customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators, including 3M, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Electrolux, GM, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.ascentialtech.com

SOURCE Ascential Technologies

Also from this source

Ascential Technologies Facilitates Reshoring in Medical & Life Science Manufacturing with New State-of-the-Art Facility

Ascential Technologies Facilitates Reshoring in Medical & Life Science Manufacturing with New State-of-the-Art Facility

To help customers revitalize global supply chains through reshoring, Ascential Technologies today announced an expansion of its capabilities and...
Burke Porter Group Rebrands as Ascential Technologies

Burke Porter Group Rebrands as Ascential Technologies

Reflecting its commitment to accelerate customer success, Burke Porter Group today announced it has rebranded as Ascential Technologies. In its 70...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.