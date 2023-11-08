Ascential Technologies Facilitates Reshoring in Medical & Life Science Manufacturing with New State-of-the-Art Facility

Opening of Blaine, MN facility follows White House designation of Minnesota as MedTech Hub, ribbon cutting on November 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help customers revitalize global supply chains through reshoring, Ascential Technologies today announced an expansion of its capabilities and domestic manufacturing footprint with the opening of a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot facility in Blaine, Minnesota. The company's highly innovative automation solutions are the driving force that makes reshoring manufacturing from overseas locations a financially viable option for manufacturers in Minnesota and beyond.

The new Ascential Medical & Life Sciences facility employs 150 people and is equipped with world-class machinery, integrating the latest advancements in automation technology to facilitate the production of medical and life sciences products and devices.

"As healthcare demand for advanced medical and life sciences products continues to rise, we recognize the importance of bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities," said Scott Watts, president of Ascential Medical & Life Sciences. "The opening of our world-class facility reaffirms our commitment to innovation, growth, and community development. We enable businesses to repatriate manufacturing capabilities, leading to the creation of jobs, economic revitalization, and a resurgence of American manufacturing."

The opening of the Blaine facility follows a recent White House designation of Minnesota as a MedTech Hub . Led by the Minneapolis Saint Paul Economic Development Partnership, or Greater MSP , this recognition propels Minnesota onto the global stage as a hub for Smart MedTech. The goal of the MedTechHub is to "create a medical device ecosystem that is even more connected, more strategic, and smarter by incorporating cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science."

"Companies like Ascential Technologies help distinguish our region as a global med-tech hotspot," said Peter Frosch, president and CEO of the Greater MSP Partnership. "Today we celebrate Ascential Technologies' investment in Minnesota and commitment to our region's growth in next-generation medical device technologies."

Ribbon Cutting Event at 12:00 pm on November 20, 2023

To mark the facility opening, Ascential Technologies will host a noon ribbon-cutting on November 20, 2023, at 8700 W 35W Service Dr. NE, Blaine MN 55449. Local officials, including representatives from the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, and key company leaders, including Ascential Technologies' CEO Jeffrey Moss; president, Ascential Medical & Life Sciences, Scott Watts; and chief commercial officer, Todd Martensen, will share insights about the new facility, and what they anticipate the expansion will bring to the local Blaine community.

About Ascential Technologies

Ascential Technologies, (formerly known as Burke Porter Group), designs, develops, and automates complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes across medical & life sciences, transportation, and specialty industrial end markets. The company tackles customers' most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of innovation experience, Ascential has a global presence and the expertise of more than 2,300 professionals across 40 locations, helping customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. The company's uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential's customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators, including 3M, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Electrolux, GM, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.ascentialtech.com .

