Ascentis Acquires Integrated Time Systems, Strengthening its Best-in-Class Customer Service Model while Expanding into New U.S. Markets

MINNEAPOLIS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentis, a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, today announced the acquisition of premier time and attendance solutions company, Integrated Time Systems. The acquisition demonstrates Ascentis' commitment and strategic investment in growing its differentiated workforce management initiatives and advancing its exceptional end-to-end HCM solutions and services available through the family of Ascentis products. This marks the company's third acquisition in six months.

"We are excited to have the ITS team join the Ascentis family. Our acquisition strategy of joining forces with the industry's top workforce management solutions, including NOVAtime and Cincinnati Time Systems, who share our passion and commitment for unparalleled customer service, is a key ingredient to our objective of providing a la cart HR technology with the flexibility to integrate and deploy solutions and capabilities as the organization grows," said Brian Provost, CEO of Ascentis.

Wisconsin-based ITS has been a key part of the southeastern Wisconsin community for more than 70 years. Led by owner and president, Chris Kapenga, who purchased the company in 2008, ITS has a renowned reputation for its dedication and unsurpassed focus on client service since the 1920s. In 2015, ITS acquired prominent, Texas-based time and attendance company, Accutronics, to expand its geographic presence and build upon existing solution synergies between the two companies.

"We're thrilled to strengthen and optimize our client offerings within the local economies in which ITS currently serves. We're also eager to collaborate and utilize ITS' industry expertise to help build upon and advance Ascentis' full suite of HR technology that includes a service model that simply doesn't exist in today's HCM market," said Kapenga.

"The addition of Integrated Time Systems is a natural fit for the Ascentis brand and further solidifies our market presence in the Midwest. ITS' clients will benefit and have the opportunity to expand services within our full-suite of leading-edge HCM technology while continuing to experience the same excellent customer service mentality they've come to expect. With access to services such as payroll, HRIS, talent and recruiting technology, ITS' customers are now able to holistically support their teams and employees," continued Provost.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, with locations in the Los Angeles area, Sacramento and Cincinnati, Ascentis leverages more than 30 years of human resource experience and workplace management solutions to accelerate growth and strengthen the company's position in the HCM market.

About Ascentis

Ascentis helps organizations improve their human resources and payroll functions by offering an all-in-one human capital management solutions suite, supported with a first-of-its-kind client-centric service model. Recruiting, HRIS, benefits administration, performance and learning management, payroll and workforce management modules work independently or together to meet the needs of each client, wherever they are in the HCM journey. Ascentis enables mid to large size companies to maximize management of their best asset – their people! For more information, please visit www.ascentis.com.

About Integrated Time Systems

Designed to simplify and satisfy, Integrated Time Systems offers scalable time management solutions to assist organizations in achieving their workforce management goals. With its exceptional, "Disney-like" approach to customer service, ITS' flexible, easy-to-use time and attendance solutions leverage highly valued, skilled team members offering a customer experience second to none. For more information, please visit www.integratedtime.com.

SOURCE Ascentis