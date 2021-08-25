Ascentis Workforce Management Solution Now Available on SAP® Store

"The Ascentis team is extremely proud to be included on SAP Store as part of the SAP ecosystem of partner solutions. This milestone gives us the opportunity to enhance the workforce experience through intelligent technologies. Through automation and innovation of our Workforce Management solution and integration with SAP SuccessFactors, our goal is to deliver optimal experiences and strategic business insights to organizations," said Jeff Cronin, Chief Product Officer at Ascentis Corporation.

Ascentis Workforce Management delivers an exceptional workforce experience with industry-leading technology that helps track all time-related functions in one powerful system. Key features include:

Market-leading hardware ecosystem; time collection from multiple places

Intelligent scheduling that addresses skills requirements and shift differentials

Comprehensive leave management (integrated with scheduling) for time off and regulatory leave

Complete access to solutions from mobile devices, tablets, physical clocks or online

Intelligent compliance with federal, state and labor contracts

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Ascentis is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.

Ascentis Workforce Management fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Ascentis

As a fast-growing leader in the Software as a Service (SaaS) Workforce Management (WFM) and HR Technology, Ascentis offers easy-to-use HCM, HRIS, online payroll, talent management, recruiting and timekeeping solutions. With 35 years in the industry, Ascentis has supported an ongoing commitment to delivering an unsurpassed client-centric service model for mid- to large-size companies, enabling companies to maximize the management of their best asset – their people!

