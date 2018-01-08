Ascentium Capital Exceeds $1 Billion in Funded Volume During Fiscal Year 2017

Ranked as the Top Private Independent Finance Company in the U.S.

Recognized as Best Business Lending Platform with FinTech Breakthrough Award Designation

Completed eight small ticket equipment securitizations since inception

Awarded Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 based on growth

"These significant milestones are celebrated with gratitude for our employees, clients and business partners," comments Tom Depping, Chief Executive Officer at Ascentium Capital. "This represents our unwavering commitment and focus on providing customers with unmatched opportunities that our financing products and services deliver."

Ascentium Capital has over 300 employees including a national salesforce of 125 finance professionals. The Company will expand the size of the sales team in 2018, continue to enhance the Ascentium University sales training program and invest in strategic technology initiatives.

Richard Baccaro, Ascentium Capital's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer commented, "Our customized financing programs empower organizations. We continue to seize market share in the small and middle ticket marketplace and our record-breaking year was made possible by the continued strength of our brand, financial product offering and the relentless commitment of Team Ascentium."

As a direct lender, Ascentium Capital LLC specializes in providing a broad range of financing, leasing and small business loans. The company's offering benefits equipment manufacturers and distributors as well as direct to businesses nationwide. Ascentium Capital is backed by the strength of leading investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC. For more information, please visit AscentiumCapital.com.

