Ascentix Partners Launches Strategic Framework Series with Inaugural Publication on Succession Planning for Independent Wealth Management Industry

Leading Strategy Consultancy Focused on Driving Wealth Management Enterprise Growth Partners with Haven Tower Group and Wealth Solutions Report to Develop Comprehensive Thought Leadership Analysis on Legacy Versus Exit Planning

"Founders Should Plan A Legacy, Not Simply An Exit" Focuses on How Founders Can Most Effectively Design a Vision for Their Firms' Future Prior to Architecting a Transaction

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentix Partners ("Ascentix"), a leading strategy consultancy focused on driving wealth management enterprise growth, today launched its new thought leadership series, Strategic Framework, with its inaugural issue on succession planning in wealth management. Going forward, each issue of the series will deliver an analytical framework for decision-making on a top of mind industry topic that can be seamlessly adapted by wealth management leadership teams.

Titled Founders Should Plan A Legacy, Not Simply An Exit, this inaugural thought leadership piece was co-authored by senior executives at Ascentix Partners, including Larry Roth, the firm's Founder & Managing Partner, who also serves as Senior Advisor at Berkshire Global Advisors, as well as Joseph Kuo, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. Kuo is also Founder and CEO of Haven Tower Group, a Strategic Partner Firm of Ascentix Partners.

Frameworks for Navigating Succession Planning Complexities

This issue, which is published in collaboration with media outlet Wealth Solutions Report, explores how to navigate the complexities of succession planning from both the mechanical side and the personal side. It addresses the technical realities of assembling a team of experts, choosing deal structures, calculating valuations and identifying appropriate buyers, and starts by addressing the crucial and often overlooked legacy issues for founders and owners, as well as their family, clients, employees and community.

"After all the talk of succession planning and the demographic shift that is accelerating advisor retirement, a recent survey found that 75% of first-generation advisors do not have a formal leadership transition plan," said Roth. "This statistic illustrates that for most advisors, succession remains more abstract than actionable. At Ascentix Partners, we collaborated on this timely strategy article to encourage founders of advisory firms to start taking concrete steps that will help ensure a successful transition for all involved."

An Actionable Process In Five Clear Steps

Ascentix contends that the industry talks frequently about the baseline mechanics of succession, but far less about the real-life considerations that would help owners feel ready for this major change. This Strategic Framework issue breaks succession planning actions into five steps and provides practical guidance for each.

Step One: Build a Vision Around the People Who Matter

Step Two: Assemble Your Team

Step Three: Choose a Deal Structure that Accomplishes Your Vision

Step Four: Determine What the Business Is Worth

Step Five: Execute the Deal

The Strategic Framework piece also includes valuable first-person insights from executives at fast-growing RIAs, including The AmeriFlex Group, NewEdge Advisors and VestGen Wealth Partners, as well as legal experts from Davis Wright Tremaine and Seward & Kissel.

"Succession planning is often framed as the end but in reality, it's just the beginning," added Roth. "It's an important topic that needs more discussion, which is why we chose it as our first long-form piece. With the incredible array of thought leaders in the Ascentix Partners Network, we plan on providing our unique perspectives on many of the wealth management industry's most consequential challenges and opportunities."

Read Founders Should Plan A Legacy, Not Simply An Exit here: https://www.ascentix.com/advisor-succession.

About Ascentix Partners

Ascentix Partners serves a wide range of industry participants, including RIA aggregators and consolidators, hybrid and standalone RIA firms, independent broker-dealer and corporate RIA enterprises, wealthtech providers, and third-party platforms such as asset managers, insurers, and industry associations. The firm also partners with private capital sources entering or expanding into the wealth management space. With unmatched strategic relationships, the Ascentix Partners Network encompasses nearly 100 professionals across the nation. For more information, visit www.ascentix.com.

Media Contacts

Mitch Manning or Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4858 or 414 317 4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Ascentix Partners